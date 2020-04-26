MURRAY – The Calloway County Health Department received notification of its 29th confirmed case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) Sunday morning.
The patient is a resident of Calloway County. Of the 29 cases, 18 are fully recovered, nine are isolated at home, one is hospitalized, and one has died. The health department said it would not be providing additional details in order to respect the patient’ privacy.
If you have questions or need additional help, go to kycovid19.ky.gov , call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, call your medical provider or call the Calloway County Health Department at 270-753-3381. The health department also encourages the public to check its Facebook page for the latest information.
The health department announced the 24th, 25th and 26th cases Saturday morning, and announced the 27th and 28th cases later that evening.
