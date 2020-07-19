The second death related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was reported late Sunday morning.
"The Calloway County Health Department has received notification of the county’s second COVID19 related death," the health department said in a news release. "We would like to extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to the family."
In addition, the department said it had received notification of one new confirmed case of coronavirus Sunday morning. The patient is a resident of Calloway County.
The total number of confirmed cases for Calloway County is now at 123, with 96 cases fully recovered, 21 isolated at home, four hospitalized and two deaths. Additional details will not be provided in order to respect their privacy, the health department said.
If you have questions or need additional help go to kycovid19.ky.gov, call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, call your medical provider, or call the Calloway County Health Department at 270-753-3381. The department's Facebook page also contains updated information.
