MURRAY – The Calloway County Health Department announced three new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) Tuesday afternoon, bringing the total of local confirmed cases to 93.
The patients are residents of Calloway County. Of the 93 cases, 75 patients have fully recovered, 15 are currently isolated at home, two are hospitalized, and there has been one death, which was publicly reported on April 7. Additional details will not be provided in order to respect patients’ privacy, the health department said.
If you have questions or need additional help go to kycovid19.ky.gov, call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, call your medical provider or call the Calloway County Health Department at 270-753-3381. The department’s Facebook page also contains updated information.
