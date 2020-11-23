MURRAY – The Calloway County Health Department announced on Monday it had received notification of four deaths related to COVID-19, setting a new local record for a single-day death count.
“The patients were residents of Calloway County,” CCHD said in a news release. “The total number of Calloway County deaths related to COVID-19 is now 22. The Calloway County Health Department wishes to express its deepest sympathies and condolences to the families.”
The only time CCHD had previously announced more than one death related to COVID-19 in a single day was on Nov. 4, when two people were reported to have died. As of Monday, CCHD had received notification of 33 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, all of whom are Calloway County residents. The total number of confirmed cases for Calloway County is now at 1,581, with 1,324 cases recovered, 226 isolated at home and nine hospitalized. Additional details will not be provided in order to respect their privacy, CCHD said.
Since Murray-Calloway County Hospital performs the majority of COVID testing in the county, CCHD periodically reports the hospital’s latest calculated positivity rate. MCCH’s latest calculated positivity rate reported was 13.81% as of Nov. 19.
For additional information, go to kycovid19.ky.gov. You can also call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, call your medical provider, or call CCHD at 270-753-3381. The Facebook page also contains updated information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.