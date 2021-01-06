MURRAY – The Calloway County Health Department said Tuesday it had received notification of 45 new cases of COVID-19.
The total number of confirmed cases for Calloway County is now at 2,515, with 2,284 cases recovered, 185 isolated at home, nine hospitalized and 37 deaths. Additional details will not be provided in order to respect their privacy, CCHD said.
Since Murray-Calloway County Hospital performs the majority of COVID testing in the county, CCHD periodically reports the hospital's latest calculated positivity rate. MCCH’s latest calculated positivity rate reported was 14.97% as of Jan. 2.
Tuesday’s news release also said CCHD wished to issue a correction for one of last week’s updates.
“On Dec. 30, our case numbers reflected our county’s 36th death, but we inadvertently did not have a statement in our press release concerning that death,” CCHD said. “We apologize for that error and wish to express our deepest condolences and sympathies to that family. The total number of deaths reported as 37 is correct.”
For additional information, go to kycovid19.ky.gov. You can also call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, call your medical provider, or call CCHD at 270-753-3381. The Facebook page also contains updated information.
