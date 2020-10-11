MURRAY – Since Friday afternoon, the Calloway County Health Department says it has confirmed a total of 63 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
CCHD said Sunday it had received notification of 20 new confirmed cases of coronavirus. The health department previously announced 21 new cases on Friday and 22 more cases on Saturday.
The patients are residents of Calloway County. The total number of confirmed cases for Calloway County is now at 773, with 635 cases recovered, 124 isolated at home, four hospitalized, and 10 deaths. Additional details will not be provided in order to respect their privacy, CCHD said.
Since Murray-Calloway County Hospital performs the majority of COVID testing in the county, CCHD had been periodically reporting its latest calculated positivity rate. MCCH’s latest calculated positivity rate reported was 6.42% as of Oct. 8.
If you have questions or need additional help go to kycovid19.ky.gov, call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, call your medical provider, or call the Calloway County Health Department at 270-753-3381. CCHD’s Facebook page also contains updated information.
