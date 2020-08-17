MURRAY – The Calloway County Health Department on Monday morning announced the county’s sixth death related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
“We would like to extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to the family,” the health department said in a news release.
In addition, the department has also received notification of 13 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, which included seven cases on Sunday and six cases on Monday. The patients are residents of Calloway County.
The total number of confirmed cases for Calloway County is now at 296, with 249 cases fully recovered, 39 isolated at home, two hospitalized and six deaths. Additional details will not be provided in order to respect their privacy, the department said.
Since Murray-Calloway County Hospital performs the majority of COVID testing in the county, the department said it would periodically report MCCH’s latest calculated positivity rate. However, MCCH has said this positivity rate is based on their total testing, which can include residents of other counties. MCCH’s latest calculated positivity rate reported is 6.69% as of Aug. 11.
If you have questions or need additional help go to kycovid19.ky.gov, call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, call your medical provider or call the Calloway County Health Department at 270-753-3381. The Facebook page also contains updated information.
