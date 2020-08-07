MURRAY – The Calloway County Health Department said Thursday it had received notification of seven new confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19).
The patients are residents of Calloway County. The total number of confirmed cases for Calloway County is now at 217, with 164 cases fully recovered, 45 isolated at home, three hospitalized, and five deaths. Additional details will not be provided in order to respect their privacy, the health department said.
If you have questions or need additional help go to kycovid19.ky.gov, call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, call your medical provider or call the Calloway County Health Department at 270-753-3381. The department’s Facebook page also contains updated information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.