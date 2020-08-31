MURRAY – The Calloway County Health Department o Friday announced the seventh death related to COVID-19.
“As of this morning, the Calloway County Health Department has received notification of the county’s seventh death related to the coronavirus (COVID-19),” the department said in a news release. “We would like to extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to the family.”
During Sunday’s press briefing, Gov. Andy Beshear said an 80-year-old Calloway County woman had died.
The department also announced two new cases on Friday, seven new cases Saturday and four new cases Sunday.
The patients are all residents of Calloway County, the health department said. As of Sunday afternoon, the total number of confirmed cases for Calloway County was at 395, with 344 cases fully recovered, 41 isolated at home, three hospitalized and 7 deaths. Additional details will not be provided in order to respect their privacy.
Since Murray-Calloway County Hospital performs the majority of COVID testing in our county, the department has been periodically reporting its latest calculated positivity rate. However, per MCCH, this positivity rate is based on their total testing, which can include residents of other counties. MCCH’s latest calculated positivity rate reported is 7.51% as of Aug. 20.
If you have questions or need additional help go to kycovid19.ky.gov, call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, call your medical provider or call the Calloway County Health Department at 270-753-3381. The department’s Facebook page also contains updated information.
