MURRAY — At a little after 5:30 Tuesday afternoon, the air around the South Tower of Murray-Calloway County Hospital exploded with sound.
It was the sound of the horns of vehicles all going off at the same time, and it was music to the ears of MCCH doctors, nurses and administrators who were gathered inside the patient receiving area. It was the community doing what it could to tell the MCCH personnel that it is with them and is praying for them during a time when the entire world has come under the rule of a virus called COVID-19.
Participants did this while exercising social distancing guidelines. Except for MCCH personnel watching the event, everyone else was inside their vehicles and had their windows up. Once the horns subsided, they silently prayed for decisions hospital administration is making in regards to the crisis, as well as for the health and endurance of medical personnel during this time. Prayers also were sent for those with the disease, as well as for the hope that local cases do not reach a point that overwhelms the community’s healthcare system.
“It was very touching to our employees to be sure,” said MCCH Director of Planning and Marketing Melony Morgan, who documented the event with photographs and a video for the hospital’s social media outlets. “When you come out of the hospital and see that many people out there, it moves you, and I know, from hearing from our people (Wednesday), they really appreciated this.”
The hospital so far has not seen an explosion of COVID-19 cases like other places in the country, and hospital CEO Jerry Penner said the hope is that this will stay true in Murray. However, he said everyone at MCCH knows this may change.
Tuesday, new predictions were made by federal officials that estimate the nation’s death toll could go as high as 100,000, even 250,000. Kentucky reported six of those deaths Tuesday, which was the highest number of deaths in one day in the commonwealth since the pandemic started.
“I think this is the community’s way of saying it’s listening to what’s going on,” Penner said, remembering how his emotions were overcome when he decided to wave at the lot at one point and was met by the first of three lengthy stretches of horn blasts. “We really appreciate this community, both from an emotional and a supportive side. What was really special is that these people did this on their own time. They came out at 5:30 in the afternoon at a time they could’ve been doing things with their families or when they were trying to get home from whatever they had been doing and they decided to do this.
“I don’t think this was something where someone would say, ‘Oh well, I’m bored, I think I’ll do this …’ Somehow, I think it was different than that.”
It was Clay Kernell, husband of Bariatric Solutions certified clinical medical assistant Tiffany Kernell, that had the idea for Tuesday’s activity. Tiffany said he had seen a few posts on Facebook about how organizations had been using social distancing through what were being described as “drive-in” events to keep their activities going. This had participants staying inside their vehicles.
“I think it was maybe Thursday or Friday of last week that he came to me and said, ‘Tiffany, I think we should pack the hospital like I’m seeing in other places.’ So I said, ‘OK! Let’s do it,’” Tiffany said Wednesday. “I went to (Morgan) and she said she would ask (MCCH Chief Medical Officer Dr. Nick O’Dell) and Mr. Penner about it.
“Then I contacted our pastor at Purpose Church (Dustin McClain) and I said, ‘Hey! We’re thinking of doing this, what do you think?’ and he wanted to do it, but the thing we really wanted from this was for it not to just be a Purpose Church thing. We wanted it to be the church as a whole. Again, this was really Clay’s idea. He’s such an amazing man and has such a big heart for people. I just put the legs to it.”
Soon, the answer was received from the MCCH brass. They liked the idea, just make sure social distancing was exhibited.
“‘Everyone must be in their cars,’” Tiffany said of the one stipulation set. “Friday night, Clay put a post on his Facebook page and it was shared about 150 times. Then on Saturday, Purpose Church put a post on its Facebook page and it was shared about 150 times, and then on Sunday, Melony put a post on the hospital’s Facebook page and it was shared about 150 times.
“It was being shared everywhere! Clay had also gone to some pastors from other churches and they were happy to respond. Purpose Church is being seen as the ‘coordinator’ but there were a lot of churches that were involved with this too.”
And all of this resulted in the scene that unfolded Tuesday.
“This just shows what Murray is all about. It was incredible!” Tiffany said. “You have the parking lot (of the South Tower) full and it also spilled over into the Medical Arts Building lot. It was nearly full too.
“We wanted to be the light that represented Jesus, because Jesus loves people, and I think that came out.”
Tuesday’s vigil also came about an hour after Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear had given an update on the commonwealth’s progress with COVID-19. It had been the worst report so far, with 114 new cases and seven deaths, bringing Kentucky’s total to 18.
“Even though we’ve only had just a few cases here so far (Calloway County was holding at three Wednesday), I think people still are afraid of what can happen, so we need to pray that this will pass without too much trouble,” Tiffany said.
