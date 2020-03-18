MURRAY — As the novel 2019 coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic continues to dominate headlines, stories to the extent of “never had to do this before” are becoming commonplace.
Tuesday morning, Murray-Calloway County Parks and Recreation Maintenance Director Steve Wilhelm found himself facing such a situation, doing the unthinkable. He and one of his employees, LaTosha Shankle, were using orange plastic fencing and yellow caution tape to block access to all parks facilities.
“I came to this job with the idea of creating opportunities for people, especially children,” Wilhelm said as he and Shankle began the task of taping the entrances of the Rickman Playground and the main playground at Central Park. “This goes against everything I believe. It’s certainly not what I had in mind.”
This measure was made necessary Monday night when the Murray-Calloway County Park Board opted to close all facilities to the public by a unanimous vote, a decision that came after the board also unanimously voted to not host a baseball tournament at the end of March that might have gone a long way in re-establishing Murray as a tournament hotbed. It is also believed that the tournament would have generated as much as $8,000 to $9,000 for a park system desperate for a major injection of revenue at a time breaking even with the budget is a chance proposition.
That is why reaching the decision to not host that tournament was very difficult and, at first, some board members were in favor of going ahead with the tournament, even though it became apparent that the real money maker for Parks and Recreation, concessions, could not be part of the plan. Parks Director Ryan Yates said the only revenue generated would be from field rental, which would probably be canceled from having to have parks employees prepare the fields, meaning they had to be paid overtime.
Some argued that going ahead with the tournament would present “good will” toward the organization seeking to have the event. However, just as quickly, other voices began to rise with an opposing view.
“So if we had this, that would mean they could trace (COVID-19) back to here. Then every kid who played here would have to be quarantined for 14 days?” said Park Board member Holly Bloodworth. Her answer was met with multiple responses indicating this was the case.
Yates, who later would tell the board that as much as he wanted to have the tournament, he did not feel it would be right, then relayed a conversation he had earlier in the day with Calloway County Public Health Director Amy Ferguson.
“She said that (the Calloway County Health Department) can’t shut us down. She told me that,” he said. “But her recommendation, and she broke it down, was that you’re gong to be having so many people coming from everywhere, not just from Murray, but from everywhere. Obviously, you’re going to have a lot of people sitting together on benches and being in close quarters. And here’s what she said … ‘You don’t want to be the place where it started, to be the epicenter where it started.’ So she suggested that we not have it, and I understand that.”
With that, the tone changed sharply.
“My kids are at home right now. My wife is the medical profession, so I have more inside information than most,” said board member Ryan Stanger. “We’ve got all of these national sports leagues shutting down. Our state’s governor (Andy Beshear) said we should have no school. Something just feels icky to me about going ahead with this. Things have changed. It was about a week-and-a-half ago that we were in Evansville (for the Ohio Valley Conference Basketball Tournament), now everything is shutting down. I hate it. I hate it, but I don’t think we can go through with this.”
The same kind of struggle then followed with closing facilities. Yates seemed to take the pressure off by relaying what he has heard on this topic from throughout the commonwealth, whose parks directors and officials are all facing the same situation.
“There’s no book on this. There’s no one to talk to that you can ask, ‘Hey, what did you do last time this happened?’ This has never happened,” Yates said of how, as of Monday evening, parks departments in Louisville, Frankfort, Georgetown and Shelby County had all closed until further notice. He said Owensboro and Paducah had already taken the step of closing all indoor facilities. “What I’m hearing now is Owensboro is going to close everything by the end of the week and Hopkinsville and Bowling Green probably will do the same.”
Wilhelm also added his two cents.
“If (President Donald Trump) today recommends that no more than 10 people be together and that becomes the new rule, then you have to think about what if 10 families — that’s 30 people — go to one of our playgrounds?” he asked. “Kids are going to congregate. So how are we going to tell a baseball tournament that they can’t come if we’re going to keep the playgrounds available?”
With that, the decision was made to close all facilities. This includes all bathrooms being locked, as well as the Murray-Calloway County Dog Park at Central, the Lions Club Community Skate Park at Central, all ball fields, the Chestnut Park basketball courts, all playground ands all pavilions. This also includes the Parks and Recreation office on Payne Street, which was closed to the public Tuesday as well. Office personnel will be available to answer the phone (270-762-0325) or emails mccoffice@murray-ky.net or Yates at ryan.yates@murrayparks.org.
The park gates are not being permanently shut at this time so as to allow emergency personnel easier access to areas in the event that a situation arises. However, the board did grant Yates the authority to take that step later.
