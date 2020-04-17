Allbritten: Pandemic left city with no choice but to temporarily close recycling

Although the City of Murray’s recycling center on Andrus Drive is currently closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Street and Solid Waste Manager Ron Allbritten said the city plans to resume service as soon as it is safe to do so.
The City of Murray posted an announcement on its Facebook page on March 26 that it was unable to accept recycling at this time. Currently, the recycling bins have been removed from the site and a chainlink fence is barring the public from entering. A sign warns people not to drop anything off on the grounds. Allbritten said the primary reason for the closure is that unlike garbage – which can be picked up and dropped into trucks by a mechanical arm – the city’s sanitation employees have no choice but to sort recycled items by hand.
“Every bit of that recycling is handled and processed by hand,” Allbritten said. “Think about this – and I haven’t heard anyone talk about this – everyone thinks about doctors and nurses and first responders. Where do all those masks and gloves and (other personal protective equipment) go? Into the garbage. … You can clearly imagine stuff that has come into contact with the coronavirus is winding up in the garbage. It’s just a matter of fact. So if the garbage can is filled, they’re not going to pick it up. They are not to get out of the truck; they are not to touch that.
“Recycling – while it’s being repurposed or reprocessed to be used for something else – you’re still dealing with peoples’ waste. With our recycling center here, we have to go through those recyclables at least three times a day. That’s to pull the stuff out that’s put in the wrong place and take the trash out that doesn’t belong there.”
Then when the city transports those materials to an outside recycling facility for processing, those workers also have to handle them, he said.
“They also have to sort that stuff by hand,” Allbritten said. “The risk of coming into contact with COVID-19 is significant when dealing with that stuff.”
In addition to the safety hazards for employees who would have to sort recyclables, there is another practical matter in play as far as the City of Murray is concerned – the usual outlets accepting the city’s materials are not accepting anything during the pandemic. Before the pandemic, the recycling market was already in a tight spot, and Allbritten said market for plastics, glass and even metal has declined quite a bit in recent years. Since the pandemic hit, though, the options for where the city can take its recyclables have more or less disappeared, he said.
“The other thing is, every one of the Murray recycling centers that I send that stuff to – they’re all closed too, for the same reason,” Allbritten said. “So even if I collected it, I’ve got nowhere to take it.”
Allbritten said that when residents ask him what they should do, he tells them they basically have two options. If they have a place to store their recyclables for a long period of time, they can save it and bring it in when the recycling center is finally open again. Otherwise, they will have to simply throw it all away.
“It’s all planned to come back as soon as the coronavirus is over and we can return to normal operations,” Allbritten said.
When it comes to trash pickup, Allbritten said that with so many people staying at home to socially distance, the residential garbage load has unsurprisingly increased a great deal.
“Our residential garbage is up significantly,” he said. “It’s taking drivers longer to get through the routes because of it since they may wind up with an extra truckload. Typically, they’re going to have at least two loads a day, but now, they may be running up to three loads a day and the loads are significantly heavier too. Of course, that slows down the route when they have to pull off the route and go empty it, so we’re seeing some of them (finish later than usual). Typically, they get done between 3 and 3:30 during the day, and now, we’re seeing them out still doing the route after 4:30 or later.”
At the same time, many businesses are closed and even those that are not have had far less trash than usual, so Allbritten said the total amount has not changed that much for the city overall. Many restaurants are open for drive-through and takeout business, but with dining areas closed, the amount of garbage has not been anywhere close to the normal amount, he said.
“I’ve got one restaurant that has two dumpsters at their location and had six-day-a-week service, and they’ve gone to three days a week. So their trash has basically been cut in half,” Allbritten said. “I’ve also had some that have been reduced from three or four days a week to one day a week. We’re seeing a definite decrease on the commercial side, but we’ve also seen an increase on the residential side, so all in all, it’s probably balancing out. Of course, last month, we only had a partial month (of schools and businesses being closed). At the end of August, I’ll see the numbers and I’ll be able to give a more accurate statement on how much it’s changed.”
