MURRAY — Last week’s meeting of the City of Murray Recycling Workgroup produced an interesting development for residents hoping to have the chance to perform recycling through their trash pickup.
During Thursday’s meeting at City Hall, Ron Allbritten, the city’s street and solid waste manager, told the audience that talks between the city and its solid waste contractor, Republic Inc. have reached an important level.
“I talked to Chad Brown and he’s their sales representative that I deal with, and he’s the one dealing with us on the contract extension that’s due to begin next year (as Republic’s five-year deal as the city’s trash pickup contractor is about to expire). He told me (the previous Tuesday, Aug. 25) that he’s got it approved by his district, regional and area management and it has now been forwarded to corporate and he said we should have a presentation from them (this week),” Allbritten said.
“I tried to press him in order to get some hints (about the numbers involved), you know? I asked him, ‘Can you give me a range we’re talking about here?’ but I couldn’t get him to budge. It’ll all be contingent on the five-year extension contract.”
Allbritten said that if the Republic contract, once it is forwarded to the city, is approved, he believes that, with the way that contract is being designed, curbside recycling in the city could start as early as a month or two from now. This would actually give residents about six years with recycling to go with the five-year renewal on trash pickup.
Allbritten said that this would involve city trash pickup customers receiving a special collection container separate from the large blue bins Republic has used since becoming the city’s contractor in 2014. He said this will be in what is known as a single-stream format, which means all recyclables a household wishes to have recycled are placed in one bin, not separated into several different containers.
Allbritten also said that curbside recycling will be a must should the city not accept the Republic renewal contract and opt for a new contractor.
In addition, Murray State University Director of Facilities Management Jason Youngblood was in attendance for the second straight meeting to talk about how the campus may fit into the city’s plans of establishing a reliable outlet for residents who wish to recycle. Youngblood talked about the campus’ first recyclables collection event since the COVID-19 pandemic began affecting everyday life in Murray and Calloway County, which was in March.
Youngblood said the university’s North Farm, which is along North 16th Street, will collect aluminum cans, paper, cardboard, Plastics 1-7 and glass from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday. However, he cautioned that this is truly intended for members of the Murray State community and is being used as a trial run to see if opening it to the rest of the community is feasible.
“I’m concerned that if we get overloaded, we may not be able to continue doing that,” Youngblood said, explaining that while the university was not widely advertising this as a community event, word somehow spread to the social media site Facebook. “And it seems that if you want to know about a secret, it’s always on Facebook.
“But they’re hoping to do a community recycling event the first Saturday of every month, so hopefully there’s going to be somewhat of an option there. So, first, we’ll see how this goes on Saturday and if goes well enough, we may look at opening it up more than once a month, but it’s going to take us a while to know what we’re getting and we know we are expecting an influx of extra materials these first few times because people have been sitting on piles of recyclables they’ve been holding on to for several months now.”
This comes after some of the meetings discussed local businesses that specialize in recyclables collection being incorporated into city’s plans as well. That has been the basis of Workgroup Co-Chair Pat Seiber putting together a list of such establishments that could be circulated to residents through city communications. And she is still pursuing that, but there now appear to be two possible places being taken off of the list.
Allbritten said a facility in Marshall County probably needs to be off the table because it was established on the basis of accepting materials only from Marshall County residents and it is financed by tax money from those residents. The same appears to be true of a facility in Henry County, Tennessee.
Those other establishments have become more attractive to the Workgroup because of the closing of the city’s dropoff collection facility on Andrus Drive. It was closed in late March due to the pandemic, but it also is incurring heavy costs to the city. Allbritten said Thursday that it would have cost the city more than $68,000 to run the facility this year.
With Murray State, the other businesses and now curbside recycling all looking more and more as potential outlets for residents wishing to do their part for the environment through recycling, it seems to make a place like Andrus Drive seem less important in the overall plans. However, Workgroup member Terry Strieter said he is not ready to throw in the towel with Andrus Drive.
“First, I definitely think curbside is the way to go, but I don’t think we have to give up on Andrus Drive yet. Andrus Drive could be more successful at much lower costs.” Strieter said, advocating limiting the availability at Andrus Drive. Before it was closed in March, the facility was open 24 hours a day with no closing time, even on holidays.
“If we limited the times and the number of days, that would cut our labor costs tremendously and I think the other problem is that, if we go curbside, there’s going to be some people who are likely have an excess of recyclables and they can’t wait two weeks or a month, or how long (a contractor) takes to do curbside. They’re going to need another place for their recyclables.”
Allbritten has said on numerous occasions that a major problem with Andrus Drive is that users have not handled the process correctly, frequently placing items in the wrong container, as well as including items that are not accepted. This has led to frequent contamination and that has put the city at odds with processors, even resulting in penalty charges.
Members of the local chapter of the Sierra Club, which strongly advocates for environmentally-friendly programs, such as community-wide recycling. have said they will gladly lead an education campaign for residents on how to recycle correctly. Thursday, Strieter agreed to be a liaison between the Workgroup and the Sierra Club.
The club has also expressed its interest of having members man the Andrus Drive location to help guide users of the facility but City Administrator Jim Osborne said that, in talking with City Attorney Warren Hopkins, insurance issues might make this difficult from a liability aspect.
Workgroup member Jason Pittman, though, said this is an issue where perhaps a way needs to be found to get around this obstacle.
“I think, and I believe this is true in all cases, the city needs to make every effort to utilize free labor,” Pittman said. “Get a waiver. Surely, somebody can come up with a waiver! When you’re able to do that, the citizens feel like they’re more a part of the process and you’re likely to have more numbers wanting to get involved.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.