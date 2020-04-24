Dear Movie Friends,
Glad to see so many individuals and families practicing social distancing but still riding bicycles, walking and even boating on the lake. I have been spending time each day out on my deck watching the trees leaf, bald eagles swoop and soar, flowers bloom and the boats travel up and down the lake. This, of course, is followed by watery eyes, stuffy nose, a sneeze or two and an allergy pill! There continues to be great movie watching from the comfort of your favorite recliner without the necessity of reserved seating.
Check it out:
Rotten Tomatoes.com
Two hundred FREE movies you can watch online. From classics to new releases, it has them all!
Amazon Plus
FREE Audiobooks, e-books, and streaming. Thousands to choose from!
Starz
The new season of “Outlander” has begun.
Showtime
“Mary Magdalene,” starring Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix, is well worth a peek.
On Demand
“Trolls World Tour” premiered on April 10, and Pixar’s “Onward” is available on multiple streaming services and Disney Plus in case you didn’t get the theater before it closed. So are “Emma” and “Little Women.”
NBC
A new series “Council of Dads” has begun. In the same vein as “This is Us,” it follows a group of friends who step in to mentor the five children of a dear friend when he becomes ill. The first episode was amazing and I am eager to see how this story unfolds over the coming weeks.
Amazon Prime
“Hunters,” starring Al Pacino as a Holocaust survivor who has gathered a group of young and old, inter-faith, multi-racial people into a team of Nazi hunters in 1970s New York. Each episode is building in suspense and action. Also starring Logan Lerman.
TMC
“At Eternity’s Gate,” starring Willem Dafoe as Vincent Van Gogh, is running this month. Nominated for a Best Actor Oscar, Dafoe is masterful. The film covers Van Gogh’s years painting in France. Glorious cinematography!
TNT
“Black Panther” is the featured movie. Check your listings, as it is playing both daytime and evening.
FX
For a laugh or two, “Pitch Perfect 3” follows the Barton Bellas on a USO Tour through Europe and Greece. D.J. Khaled is picking an opening act for his next tour! Add John Lithgow as Fat Amy’s (Rebel Wilson) con man father, and it is a musical ride worth taking.
YouTube
Trying to watch your weight? Jane Fonda is back doing daily workouts! At 82, she looks fabulous and the stretching, light aerobic and weights are perfect!
Well, that’s it for now Movie Friends. Find something to be grateful for each day, know that we are all fighting this virus as a community but most of all STAY SAFE and BE HEALTHY.
