MURRAY —It was about a year ago that the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic first began appearing for Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
It also did not take long for that impact to become crippling. March 2020 financial numbers would go down as the worst in the hospital’s history as it joined health-care establishments, not just in Kentucky, but throughout the world in suddenly finding itself fighting for its financial life. The last thing on its mind was how it would do in an audit.
However, some things have changed since those turbulent times of March and April. An economic stimulus package from Congress helped immensely, then came the biggest thing — patients returning. Numbers stabilized.
And so when it came time for the annual audit report during Wednesday’s monthly meeting of the Murray-Calloway County Public Hospital Corporation Board of Trustees, some words probably no one comprehended would be said were uttered.
“We’re in the middle of a COVID year and the fact that you have a very positive cash flow and an increase in your equity position in times of great uncertainty is unique,” said Steve Jones of the Blue & Co. financial firm that is based in Louisville. Jones was the partner on the account for the firm.
“There’s not many hospitals that can say that.”
Heading into the audit, hospital officials were not too concerned that the financial numbers would reveal red flags and that was the case again Wednesday. Jones said MCCH’s audit was clean, earning an unmodified opinion with no adjustments necessary.
However, it was the fact that Jones enthusiastically talked of how a hospital that had struggled so mightily during the early stages of the pandemic had not only recovered, but was thriving.
It started with the consolidated balance assets, which describes the total assets of the hospital. Jones said that MCCH had an increase of $34 million from the previous year, a 23% improvement. He said the Congressional CARES Act stimulus funding was a big help.
Then the hospital’s net position increased by $5.9 million (6%), which Smith found to be very positive.
“As we talked about with the audit committee (prior to the full board meeting), that is substantial, even almost unthinkable, in the middle of a COVID year,” he said, going on to discuss the consolidated statements of operations. “Our operating revenues increased $5.1 million or 4%. That’s a substantial gain, but a lot of it had to do with management-operational items that were in place before COVID that helped curtail our loss of revenues that we had to recognize due to the pandemic.
“Our operational expenses increased, but only by $1 million or .8%, so that is a recipe for success when your revenues grow by $5.1 million and your operational expenses increase by only $1 million. That’s always a good figure to have.”
Then came income from operations.
“From 2020, we had income from operations of $2.1 million, compared to a loss of $1.9 million in the previous year, so that’s a $4 million turnaround in the middle of a pandemic. That is a good year by any stretch of the imagination,” Jones said. “With non-operating revenues and expenses, you had a good investment year and you also recognized funds with the CARES Act. You had $3.7 million in 2020, compared with a loss of $175,000, so you ended the year with a title change to your net position. That means your net income for the year was $5.9 million with a loss of $2.1 the previous year. That’s an $8 million positive turnaround.
“Again, I keep saying this, it’s in the middle of a pandemic, so congratulations on a very successful year.”
