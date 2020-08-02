MURRAY – The Calloway County Health Department announced 15 new confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) Saturday, marking the county’s largest one-day increase since the start of the pandemic in March.
The previous record was set on Thursday with 11 new cases, and that was the first time the day’s increase had gone into double digits. With four additional cases announced Sunday evening, the total number of confirmed cases for Calloway County is now at 188, with 145 cases fully recovered, 37 isolated at home, three hospitalized and three deaths. Additional details will not be provided in order to respect their privacy, the department said.
If you have questions or need additional help go to kycovid19.ky.gov, call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, call your medical provider or call the Calloway County Health Department at 270-753-3381. The department’s Facebook page also contains updated information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.