MURRAY – As the first doses of the new COVID-19 vaccine start being administered in the U.S. this week, Murray and Calloway County are preparing for the moment it will arrive here.
The first deliveries of the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine arrived in all 50 states on Sunday, and were given to some priority patients on Monday. It is the first vaccine to be approved by the Food and Drug Administration, receiving final regulatory approval Friday evening. According to Kentucky Today, the initial shipment of the vaccine was delivered to Louisville’s UPS Worldport.
“The Pfizer vaccine, which we believe to be 95% effective, has now been authorized in this emergency for us to start vaccinating individuals,” Gov. Andy Beshear said on Sunday. “Kentucky is going to play a major role in getting this vaccine to people all over the eastern United States through UPS’ Worldport. We in the Commonwealth are excited to be a big part of defeating this virus all over this country. We now believe that the first individuals will be vaccinated here, Monday morning. We are less than 24 hours away from the beginning of the end of this virus.”
According to a news release, Beshear watched Monday as five University of Louisville Health front-line doctors and nurses received their vaccinations in public and in front of the media. In this first shipment, Kentucky is receiving 12,675 vaccine vials, which are making their way to 11 regional hospitals, KT reported. Those hospitals are in Louisville, Paducah, Bowling Green, Madisonville, Pikeville, Corbin, Lexington and Edgewood. An additional 25,350 are being delivered to CVS and Walgreens, which have both contracted to get the vaccine to long-term care facilities in the state.
Approval is also expected in the coming week for the Moderna vaccine, which is also reportedly 95% effective and doesn’t require the extremely cold storage that Pfizer’s does, KT reported. This means Kentucky could receive 150,000 doses of vaccine during the month of December.
Kim Paschall, interim director of public health for the Calloway County Health Department, said local health departments will be coordinating COVID-19 vaccine distribution across the state. She said it is possible that Calloway County could receive its first doses as early as next week if the Moderna approval happens swiftly.
“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Kentucky Department for Public Health have developed a phased approach to ensure everyone has access to the vaccine,” Paschall said in an email. “Phase 1a includes health care personnel and long-term care facility residents; phase 1b includes essential workers (police, firefighters, transportation, utilities, critical infrastructure, education sector), and phase 1c includes adults with high-risk medical conditions and adults 65 and older.”
The Pfizer vaccine must be kept frozen at minus 70 degrees Celsius (minus 94 degrees Fahrenheit), which is one reason why only regional hospitals are getting the first doses. The Moderna vaccine also has to be frozen, but only at minus 20 degree Celsius (minus 4 degrees Fahrenheit), so Paschall hopes the community can receive that vaccine very soon once the FDA approves it.
“Long-term care residents and staff will be vaccinated by Walgreens and CVS through a federal project during phase 1a,” Paschall said. “CCHD and Murray-Calloway County Hospital could possibly receive the vaccine as early as next week. We anticipate receiving the Moderna vaccine since it can be frozen for six months or refrigerated 30 days.
“It is my understanding that the Pfizer vaccine will go to the regional hospitals due to the ultra-cold storage requirements. We do not anticipate receiving any of the Pfizer vaccine. Once Moderna receives FDA approval, ACIP (Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices) will review and release their recommendations, and CCHD will in turn have our medical director sign the protocols for us to move forward quickly.”
Paschall said CCHD has been working with city and county officials to survey essential workers to serve a number of those wanting the vaccine.
“Local schools are also getting a list together of personnel who want the vaccine,” she said. “Once we inventory the doses we receive, we will set up vaccination clinics to get those administered as quickly as possible.”
Paschall also said CCHD anticipates that it will be late spring to early summer before the vaccine will be available to all community members.
MCCH CEO Jerry Penner said nursing homes, or long-term care facilities, will be the first priority when the vaccine comes to Murray and Calloway County. He said Walgreens is working with the hospital to get vaccines to the Spring Creek Health Care Skilled Nursing and Rehab Center, which is owned and operated by MCCH.
“After (the first group), we’re working very closely with those around us to identify first the higher-risk first responders who will be in that (next) tier to take care of,” Penner said. “(What happens next will depend) on the amount of vaccine we get. I hate to call it ‘rationing’ up front, but unfortunately, we won’t get the volume we need right off the bat because they’re trying to spread this around, not only to the state, but also across the nation.”
Once the first two tiers are covered, Penner said the hospital would begin looking at the community and identifying patients with risks such as having comorbidities or being an older age bracket.
“We’ve got a long road ahead of us; it’s not going to be something that is really, really easy for us to do,” Penner said. “It’s really going to come down to: how much vaccine are we going to get in Murray, and how is that going to be spaced out coming to Calloway County?
Penner said health departments and hospitals around the state are currently preparing so they will be ready to immediately distribute a vaccine once it is available. He said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health, met Sunday through videoconference with members of the Kentucky Hospital Association to talk about distribution strategy, and another similar meeting was scheduled Monday afternoon.
