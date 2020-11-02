MURRAY – As Calloway County continues to be classified as being in the “red zone” for COVID-19 cases, local health officials continued urging caution over the weekend and Murray-Calloway County Hospital announced it would limit visitors to one at a time starting today.
The Calloway County Health Department said it had received notification of 13 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. On Saturday, the department was notified of 16 new cases, and it was notified of 26 new cases on Friday. The patients are residents of Calloway County, but additional details will not be provided for privacy reasons, CCHD said.
The total number of confirmed cases for Calloway County is now at 1,073, with 911 cases recovered, 143 isolated at home, eight hospitalized and 11 deaths.
Since MCCH performs the majority of COVID testing in Calloway county, CCHD has been periodically reporting the hospital’s latest calculated positivity rate. MCCH’s latest calculated positivity rate reported was 8.04% as of Oct. 26.
When Friday’s total was announced, CCHD said in a news release that it “strongly encourages all citizens of Calloway County to follow the guidance provided by Governor Beshear in response to our county being classified in a red zone due to the high COVID incidence rate.” Red zones are considered “critical,” and apply to counties with an incidence rate of 25 or more average daily cases per 100,000 residents over the course of a week’s time. As of Sunday, Calloway’s incidence rate was 44.
“We are currently a red zone county due to the significant number of positive cases that we are seeing in our community and the substantial acceleration of our case level over the past few weeks,” said CCHD Interim Public Health Director Kim Paschall in Friday’s release. “We are asking for your help to slow the spread in our community and to lessen the risk of major medical complications or deaths from this virus.”
The Governor’s office and the Kentucky Department for Public Health are asking each red zone county to review the incidence rate map (found on the kycovid19.ky.gov website) each Thursday and implement the recommendations beginning the following week on Monday, until no longer in the red zone. As a result, CCHD is asking each citizen to reduce non-household contacts and avoid any non-essential activities outside the home beginning today, Nov. 2.
“Take extra precautions to reduce your risk by ordering more take-out/curbside pickup, order online, avoid gatherings of any size, and wear your mask,” the release said. “For your own protection, avoid any public establishments that are not following the mask mandate. In addition, we are asking our businesses/employers to allow employees to work from home when possible and to follow the Healthy At Work guidelines. These efforts should continue until our rate declines and we are no longer in the red zone.”
Paschall added, “Our situation is very serious and we are asking for your help. We need every person to do your part and protect yourself and others. It is not about personal preferences, but doing what is best for the greater good. We know this has been a long process, but we need your best efforts now.”
Effective today, MCCH has updated its visitor policy to a “One Visitor per Person” during the designated hours of 4-6 p.m. daily. This visitation policy does not apply to Spring Creek Health Care Nursing & Rehab or the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House. The change in policy was put in place considering the recommendations for red zone counties and the advice of MCCH’s clinical team, a news release said. MCCH will reevaluate the visitor restriction each Thursday based on the weekly incident rate.
MCCH’s physician clinic patients will enter through the Medical Arts Building West Wing and are requested to have no more than one personal care attendant only. If patients are able to come to their appointments alone, they are advised to do so at this time.
“Our priority is the safety and health of our patients and our staff,” said Jerry Penner, CEO of MCCH. “We appreciate your cooperation and understanding as we continue to watch the impact of this virus.”
Those needing COVID testing only should access Murray Medical Drive Thru clinic located off Ninth Street at the West Entrance. Individuals who want to be evaluated and are experiencing symptoms should visit the Murray Medical Associates Walk-In Clinic. For more information, call 270-753-0704.
COVID-19 symptoms could include the following:
• Fever or chills
• Cough
• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
• Fatigue
• Muscle or body aches
• Headache
• New loss of taste or smell
• Sore throat
• Congestion or runny nose
• Nausea or vomiting
• Diarrhea
The list does not include all possible symptoms, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will continue to update the list as more is learned about the virus.
If you have been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19 or live in or have recently traveled from an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19, MCCH said you must call ahead before you go to a doctor’s office or emergency room and tell them about your recent travel and your symptoms.
MCCH advises everyone to wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing; going to the bathroom; and before eating or preparing food. You should also avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands; stay home when you are sick; cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
“The risk for most people of being exposed to the coronavirus (COVID-19) is low, according to the CDC, but simple, everyday steps can reduce the chance of catching or spreading respiratory diseases including COVID-19,” MCCH said. “These include covering your cough or sneeze and thoroughly washing or sanitizing your hands. Call your doctor and stay home if you are sick.”
