MURRAY — Linda Avery says she has seen many things in her life, but the impact of COVID-19 is in a class by itself when it comes to changes people have had to make.
The longtime Calloway County Circuit Court clerk said Wednesday that she attended her first “drive-in” funeral this week, where vehicles occupied every other parking slot in the name of social distancing. Then she looked at what her own office has been experiencing since late March when the Kentucky Supreme Court closed all judicial buildings in the commonwealth to walk-in traffic.
“It’s changed the way we work, but it hasn’t stopped our work,” said Avery, who has been circuit court clerk since 2007. “The most visible part, as far as the public is concerned, about our work is the criminal side, and that is different. Cases that have to be heard are done with video court. We do that electronically where, if somebody is in jail, the jail gets online and we get online and connect it to our system.
“Now, on the other side of court is the civil side, and although we’re not having in-person court right now, if somebody is needing something sooner rather than later, they notify the court and they have a video hearing. We’re still getting things filed. Now, we do understand that the law requires some things to be held in time limits, and (Calloway District Judge Randall) Hutchens is keenly aware of that, so we’ve been having video court every Tuesday for about three or four weeks. People who have to be arraigned or have to be seen, we’re doing those in video court and it’s worked pretty well so far.
“(Kentucky 42nd Circuit Family Court Interim Judge Stephanie) Perlow is availing herself of all of the electronic things, so we’re getting orders from her, moving her cases.”
However, Avery knows full well that with numerous cases not having been heard by judges for nearly a month now, a backlog is building rapidly. As an example, she said 125 cases scheduled for Tuesday and next Thursday in Calloway Circuit Court are having to be moved to the August docket. Others are already occupying spots for that month too.
“When we open back up, it’s going to be a nightmare,” she said. “But I will say this. Just by the nature of our job, we are used to rolling with the flow and we will rise to the occasion when we open back up.
“But I suspect we will have a lot of late nights. We had gotten it down (with circuit court) to where we had things winding down most days by 5:30 or 6 in the afternoon), but when we weave these dockets together, I think there are going to be some pretty lengthy dockets. It will probably require some longer sessions.
“May is also our jury trial term, as well as June, so we’re not having any trials in May (the Supreme Court extended the walk-in-traffic closure Tuesday from May 1 to May 31) and I was not surprised with that at all. We’ve had to move our district civil docket three times and we’ve had to move the family court docket three times.”
Avery also said that anyone who will need a driver’s license renewed needs to be prepared to wait. She said, with her office receiving at least 20 to 25 phone calls a day about this issue, it is pretty much a given to expect very long lines once this opportunity becomes open again.
She also said the cases of defendants incarcerated in the Calloway County Jail are being handled as quickly as possible because the Supreme Court is attempting to limit the number of inmates in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Avery also said she and her staff were ahead of Kentucky Chief Justice John Minton and his fellow justices in opting for 50/50 work forces at given times. She said it was on or about March 23 that she was having a discussion with Kentucky 42nd Judicial Circuit Judge James T. Jameson, just after the Supreme Court issued the walk-in-traffic order, and the judge told her something that changed her outlook on the situation.
“He said, ‘Linda, if one person on your staff gets (COVID-19), you all are taken out.’ I’d never thought about that. I was just worrying about the public coming in. When he said that to me, I thought, ‘Oh my gosh! I’ve got to do something to protect the integrity of my office,” she remembered. Now, only half of the staff is in the office at a given time and their work areas are sanitized at the end of their shifts.
“If we go outside the office, everybody has to wash their hands before coming back in. When Shift A leaves every Wednesday, for example, at about 11:45 (a.m.), maintenance comes in and sanitizes the restrooms and the office itself. The place smells like a bleach factory.”
However, just because the building has been closed to in-person traffic, that does not mean every person that comes there is denied access. Avery said there have been some situations, such as a probation matter she recalled from a few weeks ago, where people are allowed to enter.
And they are met with a much different atmosphere than in the past.
“I told the person, ‘I don’t mean to offend you, but you’re going to have to put these gloves on for us and I’m going to put my gloves on,” she said. “You can see that we do have plexiglass between us, but I’m going to need you to do this in order to take care of these papers you need.’
“We’ve done this a few times and every time we have had them glove up and we’ve gloved up, nobody that I asked to do that was offended. We’re all working together.”
