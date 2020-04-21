MURRAY — Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, what was supposed to be a pretty active time for circuit court clerks offices in Kentucky became less festive.
April is National Donate Life Month in the commonwealth, a time where these offices make a strong effort to spread the word about the importance of becoming a registered organ and tissue donor. Circuit court clerk’s offices are usually so heavily involved because one of the most utilized avenues for registration is renewal of driver’s licenses, which is handled through those offices.
In Calloway County, several events were planned, even going back to the month of March. However, even though her office inside the Calloway County Judicial Building is closed to in-person traffic, Calloway Circuit Court Clerk Linda Avery said last week that efforts are still ongoing to make sure the public understands the importance of this month.
“We have tried to have a presence on Facebook as much as we can, and (Deputy Circuit Court Clerk) Tom Grantz has done a really good job with that,” Avery said. Grantz had such a post Monday related to Blue and Green Day, a day where Americans are encouraged to wear blue and green to promote organ and tissue donation.
He talked about his feelings of the many events planned having to be canceled this year. In typical Grantz style, he found a way to find a positive message.
“As we celebrate National Donate Life, so much is missing. My proclamation signing - nope. Community awareness/fundraisers - nope. Flag raising ceremony - nope. Oh well, that’s OK! I’ll just have them after school’s in session and promote it as ‘Save Life in the Fall Y’all!!!” his message read, complete with a photograph of Grantz dressed head to toe in Donate Life neon green and Columbia blue.
“We did have a bake sale scheduled (on March 17) and we had three local places that do desserts that had donated to us, plus we were all making stuff and we had to cancel that. Then we had a proclamation scheduled for April 1 that went away,” Avery said of two events of particular importance.
“However, two things still go on. One is the need for people to join the registry because there are people needing it every day. There are people every day dying from COVID-19, but there are people every day who are dying because they didn’t get the organ they needed for a second chance at life. And No. 2 for us is that a lot of people join the registry because we ask them when they get their driver’s licenses. That question is not being asked right now.
“Fortunately, the Trust for Life (which is a Kentucky Association of Circuit Court Clerks’ program) sometime ago suggested they needed to come up with a budget that had contingency funds in it and they’ve done a good job of adding to that so we’re continuing to meet our payroll and keep the organization running.”
As of now, the Kentucky Supreme Court has closed all court-associated buildings in the commonwealth through May 31, meaning no driver’s licenses can be sought until at least that date. Avery hopes that could be the date the question of whether someone renewing a license wants to be a donor can be begin being posed again.
However, she also wants citizens to know something ahead of time. Lines will be long.
“You won’t be able to walk into Linda Avery’s office and walk out in five minutes with a driver’s license like maybe it was before. There will be a line,” she said, hoping that the wait will also not affect how someone feels about paying an extra $1 for the pursuit of expanded organ/tissue donation awareness. “You know, we slowed down for COVID-19, so we need to continue to keep our gear shift in granny, if you will, while we’re in COVID-19 and past COVID-19.
“We will get through this.”
Even though the circuit court clerk’s office is closed, it is still possible to register to become an organ/tissue donor. This is possible by visiting www.organdonor.gov.
