Pastors and church leaders have been lamenting how the abortion-providing EMW Women’s Surgical Center in Louisville remains open as clinics across Kentucky have turned away patients because their procedures were labeled elective procedures.
According to The Family Foundation, 561 abortions were performed at the Louisville clinic from March 1 through April 15.
Todd Gray, Kentucky Baptist Convention executive director-treasurer, said, “While I appreciate Governor Beshear’s efforts to preserve life during the COVID-19 pandemic, I could not more strongly disagree with his pro-abortion platform and practice.”
Gray says Beshear’s position on allowing the clinic to remain open reveals inconsistency.
“A consistent appreciation for and preservation of human life requires the protection of life in the womb,” he said. “It is the height of hypocrisy to care about the life of the born and not care for the life of the unborn.”
While the governor has regularly asked people to rise above politics during the pandemic, one Kentucky Baptist pastor said his position on abortion is motivated by politics. “The fact that the current health crisis is not sufficient to even temporarily limit abortion reveals the fact that this is not about medical necessity, but political maneuvering by abortion proponents,” said Jim Ewing, pastor of First Baptist Church Calvert City.
The General Assembly passed a pro-life measure in the final hours of the 2020 General Assembly that is aimed at guaranteeing the life of a baby struggling to survive in the first minutes after birth and giving the attorney general the ability to weigh in on the definition of essential procedures in the area of medical care. Beshear has until April 26 to veto the bill, sign it or take no action, which will allow the bill to become law.
Sen. Ralph Alvarado, R-Winchester, gave an impassioned speech on the floor of the Kentucky Senate on April 15 and described how the clinic has its own set of rules. “EMW blatantly ignores the standard of care other health care professions are adhering to putting women, their families and staff at risk.” Alvarado said the clinic is allowing family members and escorts to be with patients as they seek abortions, while other patients who are hospitalized are isolated and cut off from family members.
Alvarado cited requests from Planned Parenthood for donations of personal protection equipment while the governor is asking individuals, companies and other organizations to donate PPE to the state.
“I guess you can get those kind of exceptions when you donate those kind of dollars to this governor’s campaign,” Alvarado said. Planned Parenthood supported Beshear in his successful gubernatorial campaign last year.
“The most dangerous place you can be during the COVID-19 crisis in Kentucky is inside your mother’s womb,” Alvarado said. He pointed out how 115 people had died because of the coronavirus at the point in the month, but more than 500 abortions had occurred at the clinic since March 1.
Tim Searcy, pastor of Allen Baptist Church in Prestonsburg, says the political nature of the issue is obvious. “Of course, the stance of the governor about the virus and abortion are inconsistent. Using sound judgment, there should be a consistency between how we deal with medical procedures, the value of human life, and abortion.”
Two of the medical procedures that have been labeled elective are gall bladder surgeries and the replacement of heart valves, Alvarado said.
Greg Lakes, pastor of Pilot Knob Missionary Baptist Church in Berea, said, “Heart valves and gall bladder surgeries are about saving and advancing life, not taking it from a defenseless human being.”
Lakes said he is “confounded at this decision by Governor Beshear to stop elective surgeries, but allow abortions to continue.”
Gray said the governor has an important opportunity and role to play as a leader who wants to keep Kentuckians safe, but it must include the unborn.
“As Governor Beshear has called on all Kentuckians to work together to save lives, I call on him to lead Kentucky to save the lives of the unborn,” Gray said.
The Family Foundation has developed a petition to ask Gov. Beshear to allow Senate Bill 9 to become law. As of Saturday afternoon, more than 7,500 people have signed the online petition.
Baptist leaders believe Beshear inconsistent on value of human life
- By BRANDON PORTER • Kentucky Today
-
-
