MURRAY — With most residents staying home because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the run volume for the Murray-Calloway County Ambulance Service has dropped immensely.
An agency with a reputation for not only being one of the best in Kentucky, but also one of the busiest, is having to get used to significant periods of down time. However, the paramedics and emergency medical technicians of this group do still get calls, and that now means taking much stronger precautions.
“This is not a good political answer … but it’s really more about us than the patient right now,” said Murray-Calloway Director Marty Barnett, who insists that he does not mean that this answer implies that his personnel are being less helpful or friendly to the people they try to help. “What I mean by that is we’ve got to put our masks on, put on personal equipment, put gloves on. I came up through the old-school way and if you didn’t remember to put your gloves on, we winged it. Now, you’re taking that extra step to make sure that we double check everything and making each other accountable so that we’re protecting ourselves, but we’re also protecting our patients too.
“Now, we follow Kentucky Board of EMS and (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) protocol for doorway triage. This is where you get to the door and ask, ‘Oh, how are you feeling today? You have a fever? OK, stay right there. We’ll be right back.’ So you go back to your truck and put on your eye protection, put on your mask, your disposable gown and you just garb up. We’ve got to keep ourselves healthy so we can stay on the front line, and you see the fronts of ambulances, it’s kind of hard to social distance in the front of those.”
Barnett said every EMT and paramedic with the Murray-Calloway service undergoes a temperature check at the beginning of every shift. He also said sanitizing methods for the ambulances have been intensified with each unit receiving a hydrogen peroxide vaporization treatment. He also said each unit is also cleaned with Virex solution (designed to kill COVID-19 droplets within one minute of application), especially after a patient with COVID-19, or suspected of being infected by the coronavirus, has been inside the ambulance.
“We’ve always cleaned, but now we’re going an extra step,” Barnett said, adding that his personnel have transported two or three COVID-19 patients so far. However, he said his personnel have expressed no concern about this with regard to their health.
“There has been no, ‘Wow! I can’t believe I’m being exposed to this!’ and I think that comes from the simple fact that they knew what they signed up for when they came into this line of work. They’re not shying away from their job.”
Barnett said it has been quite an adjustment for his team to go from a clip of 6,127 runs, which is what the service recorded in 2019 to barely any in the current environment. He said he and his team want to serve. The only problem is someone has to be having a bad day for that to happen.
“I know this is ugly to say, but we like to be busy when we come to work. What happens when you go to work? You like having things to do,” he said, switching gears and noting that too much of a good thing can be a negative.
“There was an ambulance crew from Caldwell County that volunteered a few weeks back and went to New York City (the epicenter of the nation’s highest case load) and they came back and shared their experiences with us last week. They said that, in a two-hour window, they went to seven cardiac arrests, picked up two other patients that ended up cardiac arresting before they got to the hospital, then when they would get to the hospitals, it was a two-hour wait time (to finally take patients to the emergency room team for treatment).
“We keep hearing those stories out of New York and other big cities and keep hearing about how the surge is about to hit here. We keep wondering if that is going to get to us. The waiting is the worst part.”
Once the pandemic’s grip is broken, Barnett said he believes volumes will increase again. However, he believes a lot of the precautions being taken by his team and others will probably become permanent parts of everyday duties.
“I think we’ll continue to be more observant of trends. I think, for EMS especially, we will take the extra 15 seconds to put that face shield on or we’ll take the five extra seconds to make sure our masks are on right,” he said. “Even in our personal lives, we’re going to be doing things we’re doing now that I think will become second nature.
“(A pandemic) humbles us a little bit.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.