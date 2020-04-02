FRANKFORT – “This is a very tough day.”
Those were the words of Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear Thursday afternoon as he delivered his daily report on the commonwealth’s progress in dealing with COVID-19. He had the duty of reporting that 11 Kentuckians, the most yet in a single day, had died from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
“All but one of these individuals had other health conditions. That’s what this virus does. It goes after people who have other health conditions,” Beshear said inside the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, where he has been conducting his updates each day since mid-March.
This came on a day Beshear also announced that 100 new cases were being reported in the commonwealth, taking its total to 770 as new cases have exploded in the past two weeks. Kentucky’s total was only in the 20s two weeks ago, testament to the contagious nature of this virus and, as Beshear has said continuously the past several days, why social distancing has to be exercised by everyone.
“Folks, this virus is real. It’s real,” he said. “It’s why we have sacrificed so much. It’s why so many businesses are closed. It’s why we ask you every day to do things so you’re not having those additional contacts. Remember, we lost 11 people today and (symptoms) lag by about two weeks. That innocent contact where you have two sets of friends go out, then somebody from that group goes to work and begins talking to somebody else, then another goes to the grocery and knows somebody they see there and gets into talking with them.”
Beshear also answered a question from a reporter as to how he is handling having to deal with this situation.
“It’s hard,” he said.
In addition, Beshear said he has reports from Western State Hospital in Hopkinsville that three people there have tested positive for COVID-19 and that two of those are now on ventilators. He said both of those patients are in their 80s.
Beshear also discussed the difficulty in determining an accurate cases count. He said there are currently 31 labs dealing with COVID-19 tests but only two submit their findings electronically. Another means by which results are received are the 61 health departments statewide, but Beshear said there are other sources, like news outlets and hospitals/medical providers, that are sometimes reporting to each other, instead of the state.
He said that results in confusion, even inaccurate tabulations. He said that happened Wednesday and he rolled back the official number from that day, 680, by 10 to 670.
In addition, Beshear issued several new executive orders. This includes ending overnight stays at Kentucky state resort parks tonight. He also is ordering any out-of-state traveler who is staying in Kentucky to self-quarantine at their destination for 14 days and to not leave that area during that time. He also is asking state, county and local governments to hire retirees, if needed.
Also, Beshear asked for all Kentucky schools to continue with non-traditional learning through at least May 1. He said this will be evaluated about two weeks ahead of that date.
