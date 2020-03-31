FRANKFORT — After a weekend in which many observers focused on Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear’s comments about the need for the commonwealth’s residents to not travel to neighboring Tennessee due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he took it a step further Monday.
Beshear’s latest executive order called for Kentuckians to not only not travel to Tennessee, a state that has struggled to contain the coronavirus and did not issue the strict guidelines Kentucky did in the past weeks, but to any state in an effort to prevent the virus from spreading. This comes during what Beshear has said will be the most critical two weeks of battling COVID-19, a stretch he believes will ultimately decide how Kentucky emerges from the pandemic.
However, when asked how this order will be enforced, Beshear said it will not be through authority.
“The only way is for (residents) to agree to it, it’s their duty to know that their actions can harm other people,” he said of the order that does allow for Kentuckians to travel to other states where they work, have loved ones who need hands-on care, must seek health care or for court matters.
Beshear reported that Kentucky now has 480 cases statewide with 42 new cases reported Monday. That was a significant drop from Saturday when 92 new cases were reported. However, it also came on a day Kentucky’s death toll from the virus went up by two, to 11, with an 88-year-old female from Kenton County and a 90-year-old female from Simpson County accounting for those fatalities.
Beshear also reported that 632 student volunteers have committed to duties related to COVID-19 with the students coming from medical schools, nursing schools, pharmacy schools and others.
He also said that it is estimated that between 15,000 and 21,000 people in Kentucky have been tested for the coronavirus.
For the first time, Beshear also made a change to his daily referral of the 1918 Spanish flu and how the cities of Philadelphia and St. Louis fared. Throughout his daily updates, he has referred to how St. Louis emerged with way fewer deaths because it took steps earlier to combat the virus.
Monday, he added a new city to the mix, Louisville.
“Louisville had a tougher time in the initial surge, but Louisville did react stronger when the second wave hit. Look at what they did!” Beshear said of how Louisville managed to have fewer deaths than even St. Louis. “I’ve been saying that we want to be more like St. Louis, but we want to be Louisville.
“The very first bump? That’s our commitment and what we have been willing to sacrifice, where people are not going to work and whose businesses are closed and people are not congregating with other people. The second bump is our persistence (Cities had a big early surge, then a secondary surge in 1918). It’s our strength and our endurance to make sure we defeat this advisory on the first try.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.