FRANKFORT – In his daily news conference Sunday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced 45 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 in Kentucky, bringing the state’s total to 439.
This was relatively good news compared to Saturday, when Beshear announced 92 new cases, marking the largest one-day increase in the commonwealth amid the global pandemic. After the televised update had ended, Beshear was also informed of the ninth death in the state.
No new deaths were reported by Sunday afternoon. Across the state, at least 64 people have recovered from the virus, the Governor’s Office said Saturday. Beshear is requesting that Kentuckians turn their lights green to show compassion for the family and as a show of resilience.
“As of now, we have had a fairly good day in Kentucky,” Beshear said Sunday afternoon. “But I want to make sure that while everybody ought to be really happy about that, that you do know where we are and where we’re going.”
Once again comparing the deaths from the 1918 Spanish flu outbreak in Philadelphia and St. Louis (where social distancing policies were more vigorously enforced), Beshear said, “Even in our best-case scenario, where we flatten the curve, we are going to have an escalation of cases. We are in that escalation now and it is going to continue. We are going to have days where we have had more positive tests than we did (Saturday) when we had 90-something. We’ve got to know that’s coming, we’ve got to be strong and we’ve got to be ready. And we can’t let a single day where we had a fairly good result compared to others change both our expectations and our behavior in getting done what we have to get done.”
Beshear said that while it should be safe to go to a golf course if one practices social distancing guidelines – keeping to groups of 10 or lower and staying at least six feet apart – he had received reports of golf courses not enforcing these rules. He said he was asking mayors and county judges executive to help the state enforce social distancing at places like golf course, basketball courts and home improvement stores.
“Where social distancing is not being followed, we’re going to have to close golf courses and other places like it down,” Beshear said. “We don’t want to have to do this, but again, we’ve seen a lot of people doing the right thing, and then some do the wrong and it forces us to take action. But folks, I’m not doing this to be mean; I’m doing this because if that many people are together, every single one of their contacts is shared and this virus spreads.”
Dr. Steven Stack, Kentucky’s public health commissioner, said the next two to three weeks would be pivotal in stopping the spread and that everyone should treat everyone outside their homes as if they have the virus. He said the state had received reports of churches in Graves County still holding Sunday services.
“You can’t be doing that,” Stack said. “I want you to think about it this way, and I realize this is a bit more stark, but if you have a parish or 600 people and you’re having services right now, how are you going to feel if only 500 show up for Christmas service this year? And that’s the way you need to think about it. This is not a game. This is real.”
