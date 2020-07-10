FRANKFORT – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Thursday announced a new state mandate requiring people to wear face masks in public unless social distancing is possible.
“The No. 1 thing a mask can do is protect the health and the life of yourself and those around you,” Beshear said. “It can make sure we don’t lose more people than we should, it can keep our cases down and it can help us to continue to reopen our economy.”
Beshear said health experts have said that wearing face coverings not only protects others, but also lowers the infection risk for those wearing masks by 65%. He cited analysis from Goldman Sachs showing that if everyone in America was required to wear face coverings in public, it could save the U.S. economy from losing 5% of the Gross Domestic Product. Beshear said that 5% of Kentucky’s Gross State Product alone is $10.4 billion. So far, 22 states have implemented some sort of order mandating face coverings, although details vary, he said.
Kentucky’s new executive order requires Kentuckians to wear face coverings under several circumstances for the next 30 days. The order will be evaluated during that time to determine any additional steps or extension, Beshear said.
The executive order states that face coverings will be required under the following circumstances:
• While inside, or waiting in line to enter, any retail establishment; grocery store; pharmacy; hair salon/barbershop; nail salon/spa; tattoo parlor; child care facility; restaurant or bar (when not seated and consuming food or beverage); health care setting, or any other indoor public space in which it is difficult to maintain a physical distance of at least six feet from all individuals who are not members of that person’s household.
• While waiting for or riding on public transportation or paratransit, or while riding in a taxi, private car service, or ride-sharing vehicle, or driving any of the above while customers are present.
• While in outdoor public spaces in which the person cannot maintain a physical distance of six feet from all individuals who are not members of the person’s household and is not otherwise covered by previously issued guidance.
There are several exemptions to the order, including children who are 5 or younger and any person with a disability, or a physical or mental impairment, that prevents them from safely wearing a face covering. The new executive order is in addition to current Healthy at Work and Healthy at School guidance already in place for many businesses and schools.
Beshear noted that more than 3 million people have been infected with COVID-19 in the U.S. and said “hotspots” like Arizona, Texas and Florida have seen sharp spikes in cases. He said health officials in those states are reporting an “alarming” uptick in use of ICU beds and a tightening of hospital capacity in general.
Beshear said Kentucky needed to take the step of requiring face coverings so that the state doesn’t have to take more drastic measures like several other states that have seen spikes. He said the mask mandate was necessary because of the steady increase in cases over the last week, but he believed that by acting now, Kentucky could still prevent its spike from becoming unmanageable.
“We have worked too long and hard, and sacrificed too much, to squander the gains we have made in this fight,” Beshear said.
A news release from the Governor’s Office featured statements from several prominent Kentuckians who have voiced support for more widespread use of face coverings and masks. They included Garren Colvin, president and chief executive officer of St. Elizabeth Healthcare; John Stovall, president of Teamsters 783; Ashli Watts, president and chief executive officer of the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce; Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton; and Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon.
Beshear, who is a Democrat, also said the the Retail Industry Leaders Association is urging “every governor to require consumers who are not encumbered by a medical condition to wear masks when shopping or in public places.”
Earlier in the day, Attorney General Daniel Cameron and Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles, both Republicans, celebrated a ruling from Scott Circuit Judge Brian Privett ordering the governor to cease issuing or enforcing executive orders related to COVID-19 unless the orders meet specific criteria for an emergency as outlined by state law. Privett stated that, in order to issue and enforce executive orders related to COVID-19, the governor must specify the state of emergency that requires the executive order, the location of the emergency, and the name of the local emergency management agency that has determined that the emergency is beyond its capabilities.
“The Governor cannot issue broad, arbitrary executive orders apart from the requirements of state law, and the Judge agreed by today issuing a statewide temporary restraining order,” Cameron said in a news release. “This is a clear win for the rule of law and will help Kentucky families and businesses across the Commonwealth who have suffered and continue to suffer financial losses and economic hardship because of the Governor’s executive orders.”
Cameron joined the lawsuit, which challenges Beshear’s use of executive power during the COVID-19 pandemic, last week after it was originally filed by Quarles and Evans Orchard and Cider Mill, LLC, an agritourism business in Georgetown. According to a news release from the Attorney General’s Office, Evans Orchard instituted new public health guidelines and procedures during the COVID-19 pandemic in compliance with Beshear’s executive orders, including requiring employees to wear masks, sanitation protocols for the facility, and reduced capacity to comply with social distancing. In one instance, Evans Orchard was told by the local health department that they could not allow more than 10 individuals at a time into the business’s 96,000 square foot attraction, the release said.
Cameron said the temporary restraining order also stops the enforcement of the Beshear’s executive orders as they apply to Kentucky’s 548 agritourism businesses.
In Thursday’s briefing, Beshear criticized the ruling as “irresponsible” and said his administration would appeal the decision.
“This shouldn’t be political, and it all seems to be,” Beshear said. “The AG in Kentucky is the only AG in the country suing their governor over these restrictions. We’ve got to move past it. I’m going to continue to do what it takes. (The judge) put it that order today; we’re putting in the mask mandate today. We’ll beat them in court and just because the circuit judge there, I guess, thinks he’s an epidemiologist and we don’t need any types of restrictions, I know that’s not the case.”
After Thursday’s briefing, Quarles issued the following statement: “Contrary to the Governor’s performance this afternoon, this lawsuit isn’t about him. It isn’t political. It isn’t personal. It’s about people who have been deprived of their rights to participate in the policy-making process.
“All that I am asking him to do is to issue emergency administrative regulations that take effect immediately – with a public comment period, like the law requires. The Governor’s rhetoric makes it sound like he is unaware of this part of the law.
“Public health is paramount in a pandemic, but we don’t need to eliminate due process. I follow CDC guidelines. We all should. But the process in Kentucky has left people out of the conversation.
“It’s disingenuous to suggest that agriculture doesn’t want to prioritize public health. We do. But the process has not treated everyone the same. Why do well-connected amusement parks with lobbyists get to talk to the government, but mom and pops get ignored?
“The General Assembly has given the Governor the tools he needs to act swiftly and engage the public in a lawful process. He should follow the law, protect public health, and bring everyone into the process.”
Beshear’s next scheduled briefing is at 3 p.m. Central time today.
