MURRAY — Calloway County Health Department Interim Director of Public Health Kim Paschall already was having a good week when it came to the never-ending battle to stop COVID-19.
For the first time in a few months, the number of daily cases had dropped to a reasonable level. Every day before Thursday, the numbers of new cases had registered in the mid-teens, significantly lower than the 30s, 40s, even 50s that had been reported on some days.
However, what Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear revealed that afternoon in his daily COVID-19 update from the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort put an even bigger smile on her face. It was the announcement that the CFSB Center on the Murray State University campus had been designated a new regional vaccination site. This is something she said should help speed the process of giving the shot to as many people who want it, thus giving them protection against a disease that has claimed the lives of 46 Calloway residents and caused pain and suffering to many more.
“It really is a big day,” said Paschall in a voice clearly exuding enthusiasm. “Over the next couple of weeks, I think this is really going to start moving fast.”
The CFSB site will be available to patients from 8 a.m. to noon Wednesday and again from 8 a.m. to noon Feb. 17. She said patients who fall within Phase 1B (first responders, anyone 70 and older and K-12 school personnel) will be the top priority. In fact, she said the bulk of those will be in the 70 and older range.
“Anybody can sign up to get a vaccine, but when you do, you fill out a questionnaire and that is where we see their ages. Anybody 70 and older is going to moved to the top of the list right now,” Paschall said. “Right now, we have, on our list, about 3,500 to 4,000 people who are 70 and above.
“What this is going to do is allow us to start moving through them a lot faster. Then, we’ll be able to start moving on to the next category.”
“I believe they’re going to be able to get through all of the appointments they have during that time,” Beshear said during afternoon update that was televised statewide. Murray State’s site was the third of four new sites announced during the governor’s appearance. An image of the CFSB Center appeared on the screen as he described the new Murray site.
“The CFSB Center is an 8,500-seat arena, where the Murray State men’s and women’s basketball teams play,” Beshear said. “The MSU site will be on the website map in the drop-down menu (of Kentucky’s COVID-19 website) and we’ll have the website URL and phone. Kentuckians in the region can also visit www.callowayhealth.org or call 270-753-3381.
“Murray State University partners include the Calloway County Health Department, Murray State University, Murray-Calloway County Hospital, Dr. Bob Hughes, the chief medical officer of Murray State University and Village MD Kentucky, the City of Murray and Calloway County. This is, really, everybody in that county and in that region coming together.”
Hughes said the CFSB Center seems to be an ideal location for this endeavor.
“Really and truly, this was our dream, to put that together at the CFSB Center,” he said. “We are set up to do 800, but the limiting factor is how much vaccine we can get, but I think (based on information that has been circulated earlier this week), that’s about to change. So, as the floodgates open, as more good news comes out of Washington and Frankfort, we can go from 800 a day to 1600 a day, and that’s just on one floor of the CFSB Center.
“Remember, we’ve got two more floors there, but they’ve got this drawn out perfect with traffic flow. And it’s going to be a regional site, so we’re going to be taking care of people from other counties as well.”
Hughes said this project was in the works locally for about two weeks. He said it got serious Wednesday when several state officials came to the CFSB Center to examine the setup.
“I’d say there were probably nine to 15 people there,” Hughes said, noting representatives from Kentucky State Police headquarters in Frankfort, along with officials from Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray’s office, as well as the Kentucky Department of Public Health, were all in Murray. “I’d say the decision to do it was made either (Wednesday) or (Thursday), but from what I saw, they were pleased as they walked out with the planning that had gone into this.”
MCCH Vice President of Patient Care Services Jeff Eye has been involved with COVID operations on behalf of the hospital for several months and said he believes Thursday will go down as a key moment in Calloway County’s war with the virus.
“I’m glad to see it. We’re in a great position now at a great facility,” said Eye, who had to stay silent until the plan was officially announced. “Yeah, we couldn’t say anything about it. We felt good that it was going to happen, but, it’s one of those things where, until the governor is announcing it, it’s not a sure thing.
“We’ve got a great facility for this, especially for the traffic flow. It’s not a drive-through facility, but it’s going to serve the purpose well I think. Plus, the state is doing well overall. I think (state Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steve) Stack said that 10% of the state’s population has been vaccinated, which says that, once the vaccine is being received, it’s being used quickly.”
Hughes also extended a specific tip of the cap to Paschall and her team.
“I can’t say enough good things about the Calloway County Health Department. These people take a thumping and they’re operating with limited manpower,” he said. “But they are getting the vaccine in people’s arms and, to my knowledge, they have yet to waste a single dose. Every dose they’ve received is one they have put in people’s arms and that’s what has to happen.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.