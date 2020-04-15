FRANKFORT – Gov. Andy Beshear has directed that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff for one week in honor of the more than 100 Kentuckians who have passed away due to the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).
“I am ordering that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff beginning tomorrow morning and remaining that way until we get through this,” Beshear said. “Each Kentuckian lost to the coronavirus is someone’s mother or father; someone’s child; someone’s significant other – someone loved by their family and friends. Paying tribute in this fashion is just one more way we, as a commonwealth, can collectively mourn the loss of these members of our community.”
Flags at state office buildings should remain lowered until sundown on Monday, April 20. Beshear encourages individuals, businesses and organizations throughout Kentucky to join in this tribute. n
Flag status information is available at https://governor.ky.gov/flag-status.
