FRANKFORT — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Wednesday laid out the state’s plan to gradually reopen business activities while continuing to keep Kentuckians safe from the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19).
Beshear unveiled a tentative reopening schedule for a variety of businesses allowed to resume operations. However, he cautioned that in all cases, it will not be business as usual and will require adherence to the 10 rules to reopening, along with industry specific requirements.
“We’ve got to do this right. I believe we can do this right,” he said. “When we phase back in to work, remember, you don’t need an in-person meeting. Use the telephone. And now that we are starting to open up health care, see your doctor if you need to.”
This week, Kentucky began the phased reopening of health care services as the first step under Beshear’s Healthy at Work initiative, which set out public health benchmarks for reopening Kentucky’s economy. These benchmarks closely follow the White House’s Guidelines for Reopening America.
On Wednesday, Beshear said that as long as Kentucky keeps up the fight against the coronavirus with promising results, the following business sectors are in line to restart:
• May 11 – Manufacturing, construction, vehicle and vessel dealerships, professional services (at 50% of pre-outbreak capacity), horse racing (without spectators), pet grooming and boarding
• May 20 – Retail, houses of worship
• May 25 – Social gatherings of no more than 10 people, barbers, salons, cosmetology businesses and similar services
“We were able to come to an agreement yesterday with Churchill Downs. They will start accepting horses and people on the backside of the track May 11,” said Beshear.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.