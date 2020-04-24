FRANKFORT — On Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that the state will begin the gradual restart and reopening of its Phase 1 health care services and facilities on Monday, although they will operate vastly different than they did before the outbreak of the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19).
“To do this safely, make sure you are going above and beyond. This is our proof of concept in the medical community. We have to prove that we can do this the right way,” Beshear said.
On March 23, Gov. Beshear signed an executive order ceasing all elective procedures to limit the spread of COVID-19 and increase hospital capacity to treat patients.
Now, Beshear and the Department for Public Health feel safe easing some restrictions on health care procedures and facilities.
The governor said the phased health care services reopening is the first step under the Healthy at Work initiative he introduced Tuesday to help businesses reopen safely when the time is right.
“Doing this right is about saving lives, making employees safe and making sure the people they serve are safe when we reopen,” he said.
The initiative set out public health benchmarks for reopening Kentucky’s economy. These benchmarks closely follow the White House’s Guidelines for Reopening America.
Beshear said a foundational basis for safely reopening the economy requires a massive scaling up of testing capacity in the commonwealth.
