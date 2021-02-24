FRANKFORT (KT) – The amount of COVID-19 vaccine coming to Kentucky is getting a boost, Gov. Andy Beshear said during a Tuesday press briefing and he is also recommending an increase of in-person classes at schools.
The Biden Administration announced the increase on Tuesday, and the governor explained what that means to Kentucky. “It’s going to be a million more doses per week nationwide, which means more than 10,000 additional doses per week here in Kentucky. They guarantee that for at least three weeks. Additionally, there is a nominal increase of 100,000 nationwide, that’s about a thousand plus, here in Kentucky for the Federal Pharmacy Program.”
Last week’s winter storms delayed shipments of vaccine and forced postponement of delivering the doses, as the state only received about 6,800 doses compared to the 68,000 of the two prior weeks. Those shipments are now arriving, so Kentucky will have nearly 153,000 available this week.
Beshear also announced a new executive order for all school districts and private schools to offer or expand some form of in-person instructional opportunity starting March 1, or seven days after educators receive their second dose of the vaccine. There are some requirements, which include:
--Universal masks when indoors, on school grounds, and on the bus.
--Where six feet of space cannot be done, reduce density.
--Evaluate building ventilation systems.
--Regularly review county’s incidence map.
--Keep a virtual option.
