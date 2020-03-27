FRANKFORT — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday afternoon that the commonwealth has confirmed its first positive test for COVID-19 for a resident in a nursing home/senior care facility.
Speaking during his daily update from the Kentucky State Capitol, Beshear reported that a confirmed case was revealed at a nursing facility in Perry County on the eastern side of the commonwealth. He also said the case was unsettling in that it appears the resident, a man he said is 90, contracted it from a source outside the facility.
This came on the day Kentucky had its largest spike of reported cases, 50. That takes Kentucky to 248. On a positive note, Beshear said, there were no new deaths reported statewide. He also said that, compared to other states, particularly border states that were slower to enact the drastic measures that have included closing numerous businesses, Kentucky is having fewer cases.
He also repeated his strong call from Wednesday for Kentuckians to adhere to guidance, especially social distancing, over the next two to three weeks, which he said will be “critical” to determining how the commonwealth will ultimately emerge from this situation.
