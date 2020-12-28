FRANKFORT — As vaccines continue to arrive, on Saturday, Gov. Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on COVID-19 case numbers and said he hoped all families had a safe and happy Christmas.
“The number of deaths we’re announcing today is truly heartbreaking – another wake-up call. But one piece of good news is that our positivity rate continues to decline. It was even under eight percent on Christmas Day,” said Gov. Beshear. “That means our sacrifices are making a difference. Thank you for doing the holidays differently this year to protect each other. Let’s keep working hard so we don’t have more days like today where we have to announce we’ve lost so many of our neighbors, family and friends.”
Thursday’s case numbers include the state’s second-highest number of reported deaths ever — 53. Eleven were reported on Friday.
“Many Kentuckians found new ways to celebrate Christmas yesterday, including limiting their in-person interactions with others,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health. “Your sacrifices are appreciated and a gift of kindness to your loved ones and your neighbors as we keep this dreadful disease from spreading more rapidly. Please make sure you’re familiar with symptoms of this virus, and if you aren’t feeling well, please stay home until you are better or see a health care provider.”
