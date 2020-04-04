Special to the Ledger
FRANKFORT– Gov. Andy Beshear on Friday said strict compliance with efforts to fight the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) has the potential to save the lives of thousands of Kentuckians.
With favorable weather forecast across the commonwealth this weekend, Beshear encouraged Kentuckians to keep up their guard and avoid crowds. He said following the guidelines of social distancing and staying healthy at home has the potential to save as many as 11,000 people.
“This is our challenge, this is our calling, this is our time,” Beshear said. “Other generations went to wars, went to other challenges with even more than this on the line. I know it is tough, but what is being asked of us is to follow rules and stay apart from each other.”
Beshear showed several coronavirus outbreak models, including those issued by the White House and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. All of the models, he said, show the greatest impact citizens can have rests with how everyone conducts themselves personally and collectively.
“The weather is beautiful. I want you to get out and enjoy it, but only if you can do it without creating a crowd or joining a crowd,” Beshear said. “You know that your sacrifice is going to help other people and that is truly amazing. For every example of someone doing the wrong thing, we have hundreds of thousands of examples of people doing the right thing. Let’s continue to lift each other up.”
Donating gloves, other PPE made easierBeshear also announced a new initiative aimed at making it easier for people to donate personal protective equipment (PPE).
First, a new hotline (1-833-GIVE PPE) and website (giveppe.ky.gov) streamline the entire donation process. In addition, PPE donations now will be accepted at all 16 Kentucky State Police posts across the commonwealth and at Transportation Cabinet offices in Louisville and Lexington.
Currently, gloves used by medical professionals are the greatest need. “We believe this is the next area where there’s going to be another big run in the United States,” Beshear said.
No amount is too small. If you have any surplus equipment, please consider donating it to Team Kentucky.
Skilled nursing facilities update
Beshear gave an update on skilled nursing facilities in the commonwealth. The Office of Inspector General says there are six nursing homes with COVID-19 cases among residents and three with cases among staffers. Most non-emergency inspections are being put off to limit contacts, and officials are working to establish more COVID-19 isolated units at all the facilities.
Case informationAs of 5 p.m. April 3, Beshear said there were at least 831 cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky, 90 of which were newly confirmed. There were six new deaths reported Friday, raising the state’s toll to 37 deaths related to the virus. Beshear said about 15,000 Kentuckians have been tested.
“Let’s remember that it’s real people. That it’s families. That when we announce 90 new cases, that it’s families that are worried about that person,” he said. “Everyone that we’ve lost, and those numbers will increase, are real, special, important people: children of God. And let’s make sure we don’t let this become just a numbers game.”
Beshear also announced some positive news, noting that so far the increases in positive cases in Kentucky has been less than many expected at this point.
“We are not escalating every day or every other day right now, although we will escalate,” Beshear said of the rate of increase in cases. “I believe that is directly attributable to the steps you are taking.”
He also announced that at least 228 people have fully recovered after being stricken with coronavirus.
“We believe it’s a lot more, but that’s what we can confirm right now,” Beshear said.
On Friday, Beshear also vetoed Senate Bill 2, saying the legislation appeared likely to reduce participation in the voting process. He said the bill needlessly would threaten the health and safety of Kentuckians who would be required to obtain identification during the coronavirus pandemic.
Beshear also addressed a question from a reporter regarding farmers markets.
“Follow CDC guidelines at farmers markets. When people follow the rules, we can do this,” he said. “If they create crowds, we cannot have them. If you are sick, you cannot go. If you touch something, you have to buy it.”
You can read about other key updates from the week by visiting Beshear’s website,governor.ky.gov.
