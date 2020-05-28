MURRAY — Pretty much every hospital or medical facility in America is experiencing heavy financial losses this year thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Still, while this presents an “at least we’re in the same boat” mentality, it is still hard to experience. Wednesday, the Murray-Calloway County Public Hospital Corporation Board of Trustees saw first hand how hard when Murray-Calloway County Hospital Chief Financial Officer John Bradford discussed the finances for the month of April.
His first few words said it best.
“There’s no sugar coating it. April was our worst financial month ever,” Bradford opened during his segment of the May meeting of the board. “Practically all of our service lines saw significant volume decreases (namely from the fact that they were not in service due to government-ordered closings designed to stop the spread of the coronavirus). We saw significant volume decreases compared to last year.
“Our income gross revenues were down $16 million and our net revenues of $6.5 million were under budget by $4.5 million. Our expenses were under budget by $1.3 million, or 12%, but that was not enough to offset the revenue shortfall. The bottom line is we had an operating loss of $3,188,000 and, year to date, we’ve now had a loss of $2,580,000.”
However, as always in these situations, it could have been worse. Thanks to an area where the hospital has experienced great turbulence in the past few years — investment income — as well as an unexpected windfall in the form of $2.58 million in Medicare funds, the hospital actually finished $650,000 to the positive when it came to net income.
Strong cash collections, joined by the investment income resulting in a whopping $1.49 million surplus in April (nearly 1,500% above budget) as well as $13.7 million in accelerated Medicare payments, also allowed the hospital’s days cash on hand to end at a record of 165, but Bradford cautioned this was deceiving.
“I would think of those payments as a short-term, interest-free loan that will have to be repaid, so we were really at 124 days cash in actuality,” Bradford said.
Bradford did report that May volumes indicate improvement in revenues with the easing of restrictions, particularly on elective medical procedures. He said he believes this will result in volumes increasing 15 to 20% from April.
“But we’re still expecting to see, right now, an operating loss anywhere from $2.5 million to $3 million, which could be lower. It could be as low as $2 million, but if I had to guess, it will be a $2.5 million to $3 million operating loss,” he said, looking farther ahead. “If volume gains we’ve seen so far in May continue, then, at the end of June, we may be back to as much as 80% of where we were pre-COVID, and, if you remember, January and February were easily our highest months (the hospital was headed for a revenue record in March when the pandemic arrived in Calloway County).
“Whether that’s realistic or not, or whether we can get to that level, we still would anticipate operating losses of anywhere from $1 million to $1.5 million. If you look at the rest of the fiscal year (ending on Sept. 30), we’re looking at a range of operating loss of anywhere from $6 million to $9 million in those months and there are quite a few factors influencing that.”
Bradford said the main one of these factors is how quickly volumes can begin increasing, but there also is the possibility of a spike in cases of COVID-19 that would almost certainly cause volumes to drop again. He also mentioned the uncertainty of knowing how many patients will have self-pay insurance, compared to the ones on programs such as Medicaid or Medicare.
He said other factors include adjusting staffing levels to account for lower volumes, as well as how quickly and successfully the hospital can deal with purchase services contracts, many of which are for long-term deals that will need to be renegotiated in the wake of the pandemic.
Meanwhile, the cause of the troubles for MCCH and other facilities — the virus — continues to spread, but a saving grace has been that the number of Calloway cases has stayed rather low. As of Wednesday, the county had reported a total of 45 residents as having contracted the virus, but 42 have recovered. Two are in isolation but none are currently hospitalized.
Hospitalization cases have been few, meaning the hospital has not been overwhelmed, a major fear that had existed as the pandemic arrived locally. Testing has continued to increase and CEO Jerry Penner said Wednesday that Tuesday’s session of free testing at MCCH was the busiest so far during the pandemic with more than 400 people being swabbed. This included completion of testing of all residents at the Spring Creek Health Care and Skilled Nursing Center that MCCH owns.
“We also have now tested the vast majority of the employees as well and we hope that all of those come back at the end of the week and hopefully they’re all negative,” said hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Nick O’Dell. “We certainly don’t want to see what occurred at a facility in Louisville earlier this week, where they ended up with a large number of unexpected positives.
“Right now, we’re trying to follow (state and federal) guidance as best we can. We had to shut everything down very quickly, then try to open it back up almost as quickly and, sometimes, the guidance is not easy to follow when it comes to making sure we meet the letter of the law, so we’re doing our due diligence to keep our practitioners safe and our patients safe.”
In addition, Penner said that the hospital will be loosening its restrictions on visitors on June 1. At that time, one visitor will be allowed per patient. He also said he anticipates the lifting of restrictions soon when it comes to long-term-care facilities, such as Spring Creek.
“That’ll be a challenge, but, at some point, that is going to lift and it will be the right thing to do,” he said.
