MURRAY – Murray-Calloway County Hospital Chief Financial Officer John Bradford said Wednesday that the hospital lost $2.3 million in the month of March, thanks to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that has shut down numerous practices under the MCCH umbrella.
He also said that, had it not been for the pandemic, MCCH was headed for a record revenue month, a bitter pill to swallow for an organization that seemed to have righted its financial ship after a 2019 fiscal year, where it lost nearly $2 million.
“In the second half of the month, we saw revenues decline about 39% from the daily average of March 1 through March 15. Our final gross revenues for the month were $7.8 million less than we had projected earlier in the month and our net revenue was $2.3 million less than we would have expected had volumes remained consistent from the first half of the month,” Bradford said. It was on March 17 that Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear issued an executive order for all Kentucky hospitals and medical facilities to halt elective procedures in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus that has now killed more than 170 Kentuckians, 17 of those deaths being reported Tuesday alone.
“Talking about volumes, except for Hospice, Spring Creek (Health Care and Skilled Nursing Center) and newborns, all inpatient and outpatient service lines were heavily affected by the restrictions put in place in mid-March. Compared with average daily revenues in February, inpatient acute admissions declined by 15%, surgical volumes declined 25%, and outpatient non-emergency-room volumes declined 23%. Physician and practitioner encounters were also down 23%. As a result, gross revenues of $31.2 million were 13% below budget and net revenues of $10.9 million were $431,000 or 4% below budget.”
CEO Jerry Penner talked about numbers in other areas that dropped sharply after March 17.
“With surgeries, we have an average of 20 to 30 a day, now this is down to between zero and six with six being a really, really great day with the wind at our back,” Penner said. “You can see how drastic the numbers go down to a fifth or a sixth of what we were doing in the past. With our physician enterprises, 65% of our revenues dried up. Patients just aren't coming in. You look at our (Center for Health and Wellness) visits; it’s knocked out things there because people are doing what the governor said and staying away. Also, with our census, we’re averaging 30 patients a day. Typically, this time of year, we’re using 65 to 72 beds on average. That’s a tremendous impact.”
These numbers are why the hospital last week announced that it would be opting for a furlough plan in which employees will not be paid but are not being laid off either, with the idea being to bring them back to full-time status once the pandemic has passed.
Penner said many of the employees are being asked to donate their services at Spring Creek in a major effort to keep the virus out of that facility, with employees performing jobs usually not in their field, such as food service, taking the temperatures of both staff and residents, as well as wiping down walls with disinfectant. He said all hospital employees and management will be subject to a 20 to 30% salary reduction.
He said some employees that he classified as exempt may be asked to “go away for a couple of a days per pay period” because that would help minimize the financial damage. Penner said last week that MCCH was one of the last hospitals in Kentucky to go this route, calling the step “inevitable.”
Meanwhile, work continues at the hospital and that includes efforts to stop the virus and, in many cases, those efforts are being coordinated with other facilities in the region. Penner said MCCH is in a nine-hospital coalition in western Kentucky that is designed for sharing information about the virus, as well as, if necessary, provide assistance. Penner said this was exhibited a few weeks ago when MCCH was running low on COVID-19 testing supplies and received help from Mercy Health (formerly Lourdes) in Paducah.
That was before MCCH was given the go-ahead by the Kentucky Department of Public Health to be one of 32 facilities selected for expanded hospital-based COVID-19 testing last week. Further expansion of MCCH’s testing capabilities was given this week, resulting in free curbside testing through the rest of this week at the West Entrance of the hospital off South Ninth Street. Penner said 19 patients took advantage of that in the three hours it was offered Tuesday, part of a day where 44 patients total were tested at the hospital.
Penner said 448 people have been tested at the hospital since the pandemic began, with 45 positive cases being confirmed. He said this may be surprising in that Calloway County only has had 20 cases so far. Penner said this is because the hospital is also testing patients from other counties, including neighboring Graves, where a Mayfield nursing home is experiencing one of the worst outbreaks of the virus in the commonwealth.
As of Tuesday, 64 residents or staff members at the Mills Nursing and Rehabilitation Center have tested positive and six residents have died. MCCH Director of Planning and Marketing Melony Morgan said Wednesday that MCCH has assisted with testing associated with Mills.
So far, Penner said 14 of the 20 positive cases in Calloway County resulted from testing at MCCH. Penner also said one COVID-19 death has occurred at the hospital, but that patient was not from Calloway County.
“These are things you’re not going to hear about, because when the patient is from another county, that is reported to that county, not here,” Penner said.
