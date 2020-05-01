Bundren: Businesses looking forward to reopening in weeks ahead

MURRAY – As Kentucky has begun Phase 1 of its gradual reopening of the state’s economy, Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Michelle Bundren said local businesses are excited to get back to work in the weeks ahead.
Bundren said the chamber recently sent out a survey to members to gauge just how badly the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic had affected each of them and what specific problems – such as layoffs, suspended operations, lost revenue, cash flow, etc. – were having the greatest impact. The survey also asked what the biggest challenges would be to reopening and whether they were successful in attaining federal aid or loans, among other questions.
“I think the business community is ready to go back to work,” Bundren said. “Through the surveys we’ve done, everybody is ready to get back to normal, which for them is the way business was prior to COVID-19 pandemic. We are feeling the weight of them ready and eager to be back to work so that the community can begin to grow again.”
During his daily briefing Wednesday, Gov. Andy Beshear laid out the state’s plan to gradually reopen business activities after weeks of shutdowns. He unveiled a tentative reopening schedule for a variety of businesses allowed to resume operations, but also cautioned that in all cases, it will not be “business as usual and will require adherence to the 10 rules to reopening, along with industry specific requirements,” according to a news release from the Governor’s Office.
Those 10 rules include continuing to telework where possible; a phased return to work; onsite temperature/health checks; universal masks and any other necessary PPE (protective personal equipment); closing common areas like waiting rooms, cafeterias and break rooms; enforcing social distancing; limiting face-to-face meetings; sanitizer/hand wash stations; special accommodations and testing plans.
“We’ve got to do this right. I believe we can do this right,” Beshear said Wednesday. “When we phase back in to work, remember, you don’t need an in-person meeting. Use the telephone. And now that we are starting to open up health care, see your doctor if you need to.”
On Monday, Kentucky began the phased reopening of health care services as the first step under Beshear’s Healthy at Work initiative, which set out public health benchmarks for reopening the state’s economy. These benchmarks closely follow the White House’s Guidelines for Reopening America, Beshear said.
Beshear said that as long as Kentucky “keeps up the fight against the coronavirus with promising results,” the following business sectors are in line to restart:
• May 11 – Manufacturing, construction, vehicle and vessel dealerships, professional services (at 50% of pre-outbreak capacity), horse racing (without spectators), pet grooming and boarding
• May 20 – Retail, houses of worship
• May 25 – Social gatherings of no more than 10 people, barbers, salons, cosmetology businesses and similar services
Beshear said that for May 20, churches would be allowed in-person services at a reduced capacity, but he added that everything is contingent on being able to do social distancing, cleaning, sanitation and other accommodations.
“A crowd is still going to be a dangerous thing until we are further along in defeating this virus,” Beshear said. “It’s something we need to continue to avoid.”
Beshear said the industries and businesses not quite ready to open include restaurants, gyms, movie theaters, campgrounds, youth sports, summer camps, day cares (except for essential health care workers) and public pools.
“Another that we want to be in Phase 2 is gyms,” Beshear said. “Later, but not in Phase 1: movie theaters, campgrounds and youth sports. We hope this summer, and we don’t know if it will be in June or perhaps early July, we hope that we will be able to do some youth sports.”
Bundren said Murray and Calloway County business owners are very eager to reopen, but many of them are also cautious and want to do it as safely as possible.
“In the survey, we asked a question, ‘When do you feel like it is time to reopen the economy?’ and the majority did say (they wanted to follow) the CDC guidelines for reopening,” Bundren said. “But as we saw (Wednesday), that may be a little later for some people than what they expected, especially when you compare our state to bordering states that are already opening. Then you see business as usual right across the line. That can be really difficult for a lot of businesses in different sectors.”
With Calloway County bordering Tennessee, many local business owners are feeling a sense of unfairness as they see their counterparts in Henry County, Tennessee starting back to work earlier, Bundren said. However, she also noted that other business owners are still wanting to exercise caution as the coronavirus continues to spread, albeit more slowly in Calloway than some other Kentucky counties.
“I feel like there’s a balance (in opinion),” Bundren said. “You’ve got so many people saying they shouldn’t be open because of the pandemic and then you have the others saying, ‘My business should be open just like those across the border.’ So many people are eager to get their business back to normal to get their business open, and then the other half are still wanting to be home and be safe, so the governor is in a really bad spot of trying to decide what’s best for everyone. And unfortunately, businesses are having to stay closed a little bit longer than they had hoped or wanted just because of the precautions (the state is) trying to set up for business.”
Although local businesses might be eager to get back to the way things were before they had to shut down, Bundren said it would probably be a long time before life truly gets back to anything resembling what it was before the pandemic. For example, since no large gatherings will likely be allowed for quite some time, the chamber cannot hold any of its regular events for now, she said.
“We all want it to go back to normal,” she said. “I want it to go back to normal more than anything, but it’s just not going to look like that for a long time.”
Bundren said that even for the businesses that will get to open this month, things will look very different, including the requirement for customers and employees to wear protective face masks. She said the chamber and its members still have plenty of questions as the reopening plan unfolds. For example, she expects businesses with a large number of workers will likely be required to check employee temperatures before they enter the workplace, but she doesn’t yet know if that will be required of smaller businesses. She also doesn’t know if the business community – excluding medical personnel – will need additional PPE beyond face masks.
“We’re seeking a lot of clarity on those things,” Bundren said. “A lot of those procedures, like scanning temperatures and things like that, would fit maybe businesses with large numbers of employees. I know a local company that just ordered a really expensive thermometer scan. How does that apply to smaller businesses, maybe with 20 employees or less? Do they have to scan every customer? Are they going to have to invest in thermometers and PPE when there’s already a limited supply chain already? So those are a lot of the questions we are asking the Governor’s Office. He’s announced these dates, but that could change if we see a spike in cases through these changes. I think everyone’s eager to get back to work, and these pains are things we are all feeling, for sure.”
During the Healthy at Work phases, the Department for Public Health will evaluate individual businesses’ ability to safely reopen, the Governor’s Office said. Industry groups and trade associations are encouraged to communicate with and gather input from their membership to develop and submit reopen proposals on behalf of their members. Individual businesses may submit via the state’s online reopen form on kentucky.gov. Beshear said all proposals will be evaluated according to White House guidelines and other public health criteria, and this step would ensure that Kentucky businesses are able to comply with public health protocols and CDC guidelines.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.