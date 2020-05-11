MURRAY – Starting today, the road begins to reopen Murray and Calloway County for business.
This is the day that the first segment of establishments, as specified by the office of Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, can open their doors again for the first time since Beshear’s office ordered them closed in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. Those business sectors include manufacturing, distribution, supply-chain, construction, vehicle and vessel dealerships, office-based businesses (50% or less in office), photography and horse racing (without spectators present). These represent the first phase of Beshear’s Healthy at Work initiative.
In late April, health care establishments that included dentist offices, chiropractic practices and facilities specializing in elective procedures were given the go-ahead to reopen.
Other sectors are scheduled to begin reopening next week. Funeral homes and retail establishments will reopen on May 20, with restaurants at 33% capacity, plus outdoor seating reopening on May 22. Then comes May 25, when cosmetology businesses (barber and beauty shops, along with tanning and nail salons) reopen, along with massage therapy businesses and tattoo parlors. That will complete Phase 1 of Healthy at Work.
June 1 begins Phase 2 with the reopening of fitness centers and movie theaters, followed by campgrounds on June 11 and some childcare facilities, along with youth sports activities on June 15 to end that phase.
Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Michelle Bundren said these reopenings cannot happen soon enough.
“We’re very happy,” Bundren said. “A lot of what we do involves ribbon cuttings for business celebrations, and we haven’t been able to have any of those since this started, so, with (the reopenings), we’re celebrating with the community. I know it is not happening as soon as many people wanted it and I know there has been a lot of frustration. I also know some other sectors still can’t open yet (child care facilities being among them) and they’re a huge part for a lot of businesses.
“But I am happy to see that we’re making progress in the right direction because our economy needs it locally.”
“Folks have really been patient through all of this, but I’ve detected quite a bit of anxiety in the past couple of weeks with people really hurting with their businesses and income, things like that,” said City of Murray Mayor Bob Rogers. “I think it is time that we phased it in. I think people know what we need to do, and they’ve been doing a good job of social distancing and doing what was recommended to us to avoid (the coronavirus). Our community has been real fortunate so far (with 37 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday afternoon).
“The key to it now is that we have to continue doing what we need to do. We need people to avoid being face to face with others, we need to wear masks, and I believe stores can do some of the things the (businesses that have) been allowed to stay open have done and I think we’ll do just fine.”
While customers have and will continue to be asked to exhibit social distancing (staying 6 feet or more away from others), as well as wearing masks while out in public, the businesses themselves will have rules to follow. The Healthy at Work initiative includes 10 steps. They are:
• Telework when possible.
• Have a phased return to work.
• Daily temperature checks of employees and a check for COVID-19 symptoms.
• Universal masks and personal protection equipment.
• Close common areas (waiting rooms, cafeterias, break rooms, etc.)
• Social distancing.
• Limit face-to-face meetings.
• Have sanitizer/hand wash stations available.
• Provide special accommodations.
• Have a testing plan.
“Now, we’ve got to do what we know has worked and, if we do that, I think our chances are good of staying open,” Rogers said. “The last thing we want is for people to go back to work and then we have to start with closing places again. We don't want that.”
Calloway County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes said something he hopes to see happen over the next several days is for consumers to frequent locally-owned establishments.
“A lot of people don't understand that, with these smaller places, how hard (the pandemic) has been on them,” Imes said of places commonly referred to as “mom-and-pop” establishments. “We’re just trying to push the local mom-and-pop business owners as much as we can, and I’ve been putting stuff like that on my Facebook page to make people aware.”
Imes also hopes residents who return to these businesses will exhibit patience, as well as an understanding that COVID-19 is still very much a threat that must be respected.
“It’s a very dangerous disease. Early on, I was saying, ‘Well it's like the flu and all,’ but it is dangerous and people need to take precautions. Masks are for others’ protection, basically. It’s not so much for you, but it’s used as a courtesy to others. Now, if you’re in a grocery without a mask, everybody ought not to give them an evil eye.
“Everyone needs to sit back, take a breath and look at what’s good for them, their family and people they associate with. Everybody needs to keep a level head and still be courteous to people. One of things about Calloway County is that it’s always been a friendly group of people and an accommodating group and we are good neighbors. We don't want to lose any of that.”
Bundren also said that her office has been doing what it can to circulate the guidance to business owners as to what is required.
“We have been sharing the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and the state’s requirements because we want our businesses to reopen as soon as possible,” she said, adding that the chamber has had help with this mission. “I feel like other organizations, like (Murray-Calloway County Hospital) and other medical professionals have been doing a good job of getting that out, and we’ve had discussions about, ‘How do we get information and resources to our businesses so they can reopen?’ We’ve also sent out a survey, asking about who’s got what when it comes to PPE. If you go to our website, you see which of our vendors sell that kind of equipment and protective supplies. For instance, we mention thermometers and where one can get a lot of them and where they can get them. We also say, ‘Here’s what the 10 guidelines are and what you need to do.
“People are so ready for this, though. This has been really hard for everyone. The businesses are ready and the people are ready for things to go back to normal, or semi normal.”
