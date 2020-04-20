MURRAY — At its monthly meeting Thursday, the Calloway County Board of Education amended the 2019-20 calendar to represent the changes that have been used as the district had transitioned to nontraditional instruction (NTI) due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a statement posted on the district’s Facebook page, based on the calendar that was approved, the last day of instruction for Calloway County Schools remains Thursday, May 14, 2020, leaving 20 instructional days remaining this school year. As of now, CCSD will continue to utilize NTI through Friday, May 1, with hopes of returning to school on Monday, May 4. The district said it would continue to wait for guidance from Gov. Andy Beshear and the Kentucky Department of Education related to the reopening of schools.
The board also set the date for the graduation ceremony for the Class of 2020. The event is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday, May 22, at Murray State University‘s CFSB Center. The event is also contingent on what is allowed by government officials, so the district is pursuing other options to celebrate the Class of 2020 if the graduation ceremony is unable to be held on May 22.
“We appreciate your continued support and hope that everyone is healthy as we move forward together,” the Facebook post said. “GO LAKERS!”
