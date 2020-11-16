MURRAY — Calloway County’s worst surge of the COVID-19 pandemic continued Sunday as the Calloway County Health Department reported 30 new confirmed cases.
This comes after the county had consecutive days above the 40 mark Thursday and Friday, with 46 and 43 cases respectively. Saturday, the county did see a drop, but only to 20.
The department said all of the patients are Calloway County residents. The total number of confirmed cases for Calloway County is now at 1,358 with 1,126 cases recovered,
The alarming trend of active cases rising continued Sunday with 218 being reported, 13 of which required hospitalization. There have been 14 deaths. Additional details will not be provided in order to respect their privacy.
Since Murray-Calloway County Hospital performs the majority of COVID testing in the county, the health department is periodically reporting its latest calculated positivity rate. MCCH’s latest calculated positivity rate reported is 10.91% as of Tuesday.
For additional information, go to kycovid19.ky.gov or call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, a medical provider or the Calloway County Health Department at 270-753-3381. The latest information is also available on the health department’s Facebook page.
