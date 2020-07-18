The Calloway County Health Department said Saturday afternoon it had received notification of one new confirmed case of coronavirus (COVID19).
The patient is a resident of Calloway County. The total number of confirmed cases for Calloway County is now at 122, with 95 cases fully recovered, 21 isolated at home, five hospitalized and one death. Additional details will not be provided in order to respect their privacy.
If you have questions or need additional help go to kycovid19.ky.gov , call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, call your medical provider, or call the Calloway County Health Department at 270-753-3381. The Facebook page also contained updated information.
