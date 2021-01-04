From the Calloway County Health Department:
MURRAY — As of this evening, the Calloway County Health Department has received notification of one death related to COVID 19. The patient was a resident of Calloway County. The Calloway County Health Department wishes to express our deepest condolences and sympathies to the family.
In addition, as of 1/4/21, we have received notification of 100 new cases for the period of 12/31 to 1/4. The breakdown of the cases is as follows: 24 cases on 12/31; 14 cases on 1/1; 20 cases on 1/2; 5 cases on 1/3; and 37 cases on 1/4. The total number of confirmed cases for Calloway County is now at 2,470 with 2,258 cases recovered, 166 isolated at home, 9 hospitalized, and 37 deaths. Additional details will not be provided in order to respect their privacy.
Since Murray-Calloway County Hospital (MCCH) performs the majority of COVID testing in our county, we will periodically report their latest calculated positivity rate. MCCH’s latest calculated positivity rate reported is 14.97% as of 1/2/21.
For additional information, go to kycovid19.ky.gov. You can also call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, call your medical provider, or call the Calloway County Health Department at 270-753-3381. Please see our Facebook page for the latest information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.