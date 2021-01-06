From the Calloway County Health Department:
MURRAY — As of this evening, the Calloway County Health Department has received notification of one death related to COVID-19. This patient was a resident of Calloway County. The Calloway County Health Department wishes to express its deepest sympathies and condolences to the family.
In addition, as of 1/6/21, the Calloway County Health Department has received notification of 21 new cases of COVID19. The total number of confirmed cases is now at 2,533 with 2,306 recovered, 182 isolated at home, 7 hospitalized, and 38 deaths. The patients are residents of Calloway County. Additional details will not be provided in order to respect their privacy.
Since Murray-Calloway County Hospital (MCCH) performs the majority of COVID testing in our county, we will periodically report their latest calculated positivity rate. MCCH’s latest calculated positivity rate reported is 14.97% as of 1/2/21.
For additional information, go to kycovid19.ky.gov. You can also call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, call your medical provider, or call the Calloway County Health Department at 270-753-3381. Please see our Facebook page for the latest information.
