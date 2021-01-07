MURRAY — As of Wednesday evening, the Calloway County Health Department said that it had received notification of one new death related to COVID-19.
This patient was a resident of Calloway County, the health department said.
“The Calloway County Health Department wishes to express its deepest sympathies and condolences to the family,” the department said in a news release.
In addition, as of Wednesday, the Calloway County Health Department said that it had received notification of 21 new cases of the coronavirus.
That brings the number of total confirmed cases in the county during the pandemic to 2,533 with 2,306 recovered from the virus. In addition, the department reported a total of 189 active cases on Wednesday with 182 of those patients isolated at home and seven requiring treatment in hopsitals.
The department did not specify where the patients were being hospitalized or their conditions. Wednesday’s reported death now brings the total number of fatalities in the county from the virus to 38.
The patients are residents of Calloway County, the health department said. Additional details will not be provided in order to respect the privacy of the patients.
Since Murray-Calloway County Hospital (MCCH) performs the majority of COVID testing in the community, the department said that it will periodically report MCCH’s latest calculated positivity rate. MCCH’s latest calculated positivity rate reported is 14.97% as of Saturday.
For additional information, go to kycovid19.ky.gov or call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, a medical provider or the Calloway County Health Department at 270-753-3381.
Disclaimer: Due to the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA), the Murray Ledger & Times can only report information submitted by the Calloway County Health Department, which does not include names, age, gender or any other personal information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.