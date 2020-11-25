From the Calloway County Health Department:
As of 11/25/20, the Calloway County Health Department has received notification of 1 death related to COVID19. The patient was a resident of Calloway County. The total number of Calloway County deaths related to COVID19 is now 24. The Calloway County Health Department wishes to express its deepest sympathies and condolences to the families.
In addition, the Calloway County Health Department has received notification of 54 new confirmed cases of COVID19. The patients are residents of Calloway County. The total number of confirmed cases for Calloway County is now at 1,670 with 1,370 cases recovered, 269 isolated at home, 7 hospitalized, and 24 deaths. Additional details will not be provided in order to respect their privacy.
Since Murray-Calloway County Hospital (MCCH) performs the majority of COVID testing in our county, we will periodically report their latest calculated positivity rate. MCCH’s latest calculated positivity rate reported is 13.81% as of 11/19/20.
For additional information, go to kycovid19.ky.gov. You can also call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, call your medical provider, or call the Calloway County Health Department at 270-753-3381. Please see our Facebook page for the latest information.
Note: CCHD said it would not be reporting new cases on Thanksgiving Day, but will resume reporting on Friday.
