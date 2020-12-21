From the Calloway County Health Department:
MURRAY — As of 12/21/20, the Calloway County Health Department has received notification of one death related to COVID19. The patient was a resident of Calloway County. The Calloway County Health Department wishes to express its deepest sympathies and condolences to the family.
In addition, for the period of 12/19 to 12/21, the Calloway County Health Department has received notification of 54 new confirmed cases of COVID19 (44 cases on 12/19; 1 case on 12/20, and 9 cases on 12/21). The patients are residents of Calloway County. The total number of confirmed cases for Calloway County is now at 2,167 with 1,997 cases recovered, 127 isolated at home, 8 hospitalized, and 35 deaths. Additional details will not be provided in order to respect their privacy.
In addition, the Calloway County Health Department will not be reporting cases on the weekends, but will continue reporting Monday through Friday, except for holidays. In addition, no positive cases will be contacted and no cases will be reported on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Years Eve, and New Years Day.
For cumulative data regarding Calloway County’s COVID cases, go the following link: http://www.callowayhealth.org/covid-stats.pdf. Since Murray-Calloway County Hospital (MCCH) performs the majority of COVID testing in our county, we will periodically report their latest calculated positivity rate. MCCH’s latest calculated positivity rate reported is 9.05% as of 12/17/20.
For additional information, go to kycovid19.ky.gov. You can also call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, call your medical provider, or call the Calloway County Health Department at 270-753-3381. Please see our Facebook page for the latest information.
Disclaimer: Due to the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA), the Murray Ledger & Times can only report information submitted by the Calloway County Health Department, which does not include names, age, gender or any other personal information. n
