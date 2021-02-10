From the Calloway County Health Department:
MURRAY — As of this afternoon, the Calloway County Health Department has received notification of one death related to COVID-19. The patient was a resident of Calloway County. The Calloway County Health Department wishes to express our deepest sympathies and condolences to the family.
In addition, the Calloway County Health Department has received notification of 6 new confirmed cases of COVID19. The total number of confirmed cases is now at 3,283 with 3166 recovered, 66 isolated at home, 4 hospitalized, and 47 deaths. The patients are residents of Calloway County. Additional details will not be provided to respect their privacy.
Since Murray-Calloway County Hospital (MCCH) performs the majority of COVID testing in our county, we will periodically report their latest calculated positivity rate. MCCH’s latest calculated positivity rate reported is 8.96% as of 2/4/21.
To be placed on the list to be called for COVID vaccinations, please go to www.callowayhealth.org and click on the COVID Vaccine Sign-Up. If you have already called the health department or gone on-line to add your name, then you are on the vaccine list and will be contacted when we have an available slot. This same process will be used to fill the available appointments for the CFSB Center clinic dates.
For additional information about COVID, go to kycovid19.ky.gov. You can also call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, call your medical provider, or call the Calloway County Health Department at 270-753-3381. Please see our Facebook page for the latest information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.