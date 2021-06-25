MURRAY — As of Thursday, the Calloway County Health Department had received notification of one new case of COVID-19.
The case count is at 3,555 with 3,499 patients recovered, seven isolated at home, none hospitalized and 49 deaths.
Look on the health department’s Facebook page for cumulative COVID statistics. For the latest calculated positivity rate, refer to the CDC Covid Data Tracker, https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view. As of last Friday, June 18, Calloway’s positivity rate is 3.14%.
Anyone who wants a COVID vaccine and is homebound and/or has mobility issues is asked to contact the health department at 270-753-3381 to schedule a home visit. For the latest COVID vaccine information and to locate vaccination sites, go to https://govstatus.egov.com/ky-covid-vaccine.
Vaccine is readily available in the community. So, contact the local medical providers, pharmacies, and the Calloway County Health Department to schedule an appointment.
