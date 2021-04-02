MURRAY – The Calloway County Health Department has received notification of 1 new case of COVID19.
The patient is a resident of Calloway County. The case count is now at 3,411, with 3,353 recovered, nine isolated at home, 0 hospitalized and 49 deaths. Additional details will not be released to protect their privacy.
Since Murray-Calloway County Hospital performs the majority of COVID testing in the county, CCHD periodically reports their latest calculated positivity rate. MCCH’s latest calculated positivity rate reported is 1.31% as of March 4.
CCHD reminds the public there is a new process for scheduling for the Regional Vaccination Site at Murray State University’s CFSB Center.
“Go to www.murraykyvaccine.org and schedule an appointment,” a news release said. “If you have signed up online previously on the health department’s website and have not received your vaccination, you will need to go to the new link and book an appointment. If you have questions about the new scheduling process or do not have internet access, please call 270-762-1197.”
