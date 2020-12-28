From the Calloway County Health Department:
MURRAY — As of this afternoon, the Calloway County Health Department has received notification of 103 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 that covers the period of Thursday through Sunday. The breakdown of cases is as follows: Thursday, 33 cases; Friday, nine cases; Saturday, 31 cases; Sunday, four cases; and today, 26 cases. The patients are residents of Calloway County. The total number of confirmed cases for Calloway County is now at 2,309 with 2,096 cases recovered, 170 isolated at home, 8 hospitalized, and 35 deaths. Additional details will not be provided in order to respect their privacy.
In addition, the Calloway County Health Department will not be reporting cases on the weekends, but will continue reporting Monday through Friday, except for holidays. In addition, no positive cases will be contacted and no cases will be reported on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.
For cumulative data regarding Calloway County’s COVID cases, go the following link: http://www.callowayhealth.org/covid-stats.pdf. Since Murray-Calloway County Hospital (MCCH) performs the majority of COVID testing in our county, we will periodically report their latest calculated positivity rate. MCCH’s latest calculated positivity rate reported is 9.05% as of 12/17/20.
For additional information, go to kycovid19.ky.gov. You can also call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, call your medical provider, or call the Calloway County Health Department at 270-753-3381. Please see our Facebook page for the latest information.
Disclaimer: Due to the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA), the Murray Ledger & Times can only report information submitted by the Calloway County Health Department, which does not include names, age, gender or any other personal information.
